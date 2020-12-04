COVID-19 has hovered over everything 2020. It's been fascinating to see how we've adjusted.
The fall sports season was limited to low- and moderate-risk sports, as Section VI seemed to get through it as cleanly as it could. But make no mistake, there were small hiccups along the way.
Lockport cross country's Emma Cain had to quarantine in October due to being exposed as a close contact in one of her classes. To make matters worse, this was the week that led up to the Niagara Frontier League championship meet, where she looked to play an integral piece in the Lady Lions' title win.
"So the Wednesday before ... my coach (Tim Willett) and I, we discussed how our race plan was me to go out and win," Cain said. "And I was very excited, I was pumped and I was ready. Then I got that call from the health department and it just crushed everything. So I was very devastated that I didn't have the chance to go out and win."
To keep occupied with idle time, Cain trained on her at-home treadmill each day by herself. As tough as it was to stay motivated, the senior was uplifted by seeing teammates Kennedy Doran, Lily Schulz and Alexis Trautwein finish in the top three spots of the event, all while Cain watched virtually over FaceTime.
"I just remember crying because I was so excited that they got one, two and three," Cain said. "And I realized that it wasn't just about not running that race, because I wish I was there to congratulate them and just be happy (with) them and I couldn't be there."
Cain shared how big of an "adaptation" it was wearing masks throughout the year. As she looked back on the summer, Cain was glad to see her teammates take the mask wearing seriously as veteran Lockport XC members held small group workouts in hopes of a season by the fall.
One "annoying" thing Cain shed light on was the constant change in schedule. At least three of Lockport's meets were cancelled during the year, which frustrated the student-athletes with so much unclarity in the air.
A saving grace did come for Cain, however, as she got to compete in the Section VI championships. As blessed as Cain felt to get one last opportunity, the effects of being away hit her during the event.
"It wasn't the best race because I developed a really bad mentality during my quarantine," said Cain, who placed 36th after a top-25 place in 2019. "And when the gun went off at sectionals, I just remember feeling so behind and I wasn't myself during that race. So I was very upset that I was given another opportunity to race, but I wasn't myself because of what I went through."
Barker field hockey also caught the wrath of the coronavirus, with two of the Lady Raiders' best being withheld from the Section VI Class C championship game. Madison Gancasz and Natalie Bruning found out one of their BOCES teachers tested positive for the virus, making the two seniors close contacts from the same classroom.
"That Monday morning of the game, we found out and ... I was just super devastated and it's heartbreaking," said Bruning, whose team took a 3-0 loss to Akron. "Because it's something you look forward to, especially when you're in high school. That's a memory, you know? ... I just felt so bad for my team, like, there's nothing I could do. And after I heard we obviously didn't win, I didn't know what to say to them. I was just, I don't know, super heartbroken."
Bruning and Gancasz would then quarantine for the next week and a half, to ensure the safety of their fellow Barker classmates.
The toughest part may be that the girls practiced with their Lady Raiders just the day prior to the game. Thankfully, no members of the team tested positive for the virus, but the close contacts still took a toll on Barker's squad.
"Things were good all the way until an hour before the game. And we didn't even get a call from the health department till the next day," said Gancasz, who was named this season's Niagara-Orleans League player of the year.
"We just got a call from the school. So we kind of were confused on what was going on and I was texting my friend Natalie (Bruning) ... we were just really confused and kind of upset that our last game was just over, but at the same time, what are you gonna do? It was like, we can't really do anything."
The Lady Raiders' group chat was in a tizzy once the news broke as the girls pushed for a reschedule. But it was to no avail, ending the careers of Bruning and Gancasz prematurely.
"All of our parents weren't happy and then people still talk about it now how they're upset about it," Gancasz said. " ... It kind of sucked, it did. My dad came downstairs in my room and started crying and everything because he was upset that he didn't get to see me play in my last game and everything. It was hard but, like I said, we had a really good game (leading into the title game)."
That last game for Gancasz and Bruning in the maroon and black was a Class C semifinal matchup against Royalton-Hartland on Nov. 7, where Bruning scored twice and Gancasz notched a goal and an assist in a 6-2 win.
COVID was never intimidating for Gancasz in particular. But she did like some of the changes it brought about, like starting the season in late September — rather than in the heat of August — as well as more of an emphasis on practice time, rather than conditioning, and playing games with four quarters instead of the previous two-halves model.
With Barker facing depth challenges, Gancasz was even more thankful that four-quarters model was instituted. Utilizing this new rule to extend the season as far out as possible, and taking another N-O League title share, Bruning was glad her senior class got to take one last ride through Section VI.
"Even thinking that we couldn't have the season scared me a lot and being able to play was a big relief," Bruning said.
"Even the first practice, I was like 'this is a huge relief,' but still having that scary feeling that the next day we could get shut down, you know? But I'm glad that we were able to play we were able to win a league championship, co-champions with Akron, I was just so happy that we were able to all play together for one last time, even the girls I've been playing with for like six years."
Similar to Barker's lack of depth, Grand Island boys soccer had issues as well. Co-captain Josh Hunt shared how the NFL champions and Class A-1 co-champions had just two subs to begin the season. Things didn't get much easier once Tom Banas got injured, so that's when head coach Frank Butcher decided to dip into the Vikings' junior varsity pool.
Before the season began, GI was tasked with getting ready for the season without necessarily being able to congregate as a whole team. That's why Hunt and fellow captain Sam Carpenter put together some captains' practices, with both the varsity and JV breaking up into smaller numbers to adhere to COVID protocols.
"We obviously had to social distance and keep six feet apart the whole time," Hunt said. "But overall, we got a decent amount of people to show up, and that's how we got most of our practices in."
Even with the despair the coronavirus brought, it couldn't hold GI back for long. Like other seniors have, Hunt will look back positively on the 2020 season.
"It meant a lot. We didn't have many seniors this year, I think we had four," Hunt said. "We just made the most of it. I remember our last practice we all decided to show up in pajama pants, and it's just like all those memories, and it feels good to still get two championship titles, that was just a lot. Me starting my high school career in eighth grade (on JV), I didn't think it'd come to that, but it was just special."
Follow sports reporter Khari Demos on Twitter @riri_demos. Also, be sure to listen to the GNN Sports Podcast, on Spotify, Anchor, Apple Podcasts and more.
