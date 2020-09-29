Falls parent suing state to play football

A local parent is taking the fight to play high school football in New York State to the courts.
Loraine Humphrey, the mother of Niagara Falls senior quarterback Justin Humphrey-Goldsmith, is the lead plaintiff on a class-action lawsuit filed Monday by James G. Mermigis in Niagara County Superior Court. The suit lists about just about everybody involved in the decision to postpone high school football in New York State due to COVID-19 as defendants, including Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the New York State Department of Health, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association, the Catholic High School Athletic Association and the directors of each of the state's 11 high school athletics sections.
"This civil action challenges the decision to cancel fall football and seeks declaratory and injunctive relief for deprivations sustained by Plaintiff, and all other (sic) similarly situated," reads the claim.
The suit argues that Gov. Cuomo's statements about having "the virus under control," paired with the decisions to allow professional and Division I college football to be played, make it clear high school football should also be allowed to occur.
"There is NO basis in science to cancel fall high school football in New York State while allowing NCAA football games, NFL football games and high school soccer games," the suit reads.
It also alleges that the decision to postpone the fall season is unfair to student-athletes who are competing for Division I scholarships, pointing out that the D-1 early signing period is Dec. 16-18 and the regular signing period runs Feb. 3-April 1, almost all well before the state's "fall sports season II," which contains football and begins March 1.
Humphrey-Goldsmith did not want to dive into the suit, though he did say that it wasn't solely his mother's decision. He said parents from Staten Island, Westchester and Rochester have joined the suit. Humphrey was not the only parent to seek out Mermigis for representation.
Humphrey made sure to point out that 35 of the country's 50 states playing football this fall. Unlike most of their contemporaries, New York State senior football players won't be afforded the luxury of compiling a 2020 highlight tape before recruits are allowed back on campuses. To work around this, some players, like Niagara Falls' Paul Rodgers, have left the state to play. Rodgers moved to Nevada.
Humphrey is also troubled by the fact that contact sports like soccer and field hockey are playing after being designated as moderate-risk, as opposed to high-risk for football. She is aware that football is a full-contact sport, but Humphrey noted that players' faces are covered with facemasks and helmets.
If she had one message to share to the state, Humphrey's point would be clear and concise.
"Let these kids play football, that's what I want to share with them," Humphrey said. " ... It ain't about money. It's about letting 'em play football and get what they've worked their whole lives to get to, now they're there. They're not even gonna be recognized."
