YOUNGSTOWN — Some say she complains to referees too much, holds the ball too long or is too hard on teammates. Some say she’s even harder on herself. But those who truly know Sarah Woods say she’s just ultra-competitive.
When it comes to soccer, the Lewiston-Porter senior demands excellence — from teammates, coaches, and most of all, herself. Woods is laser-focused in her pursuit to be great on the soccer pitch or in the weight room, at practice and in games. Her drive is so relentless, some of her coaches fear burnout.
Sure, Woods may bark at an official or a teammate during a game, but most know it comes from a deep yearning to win, and to be great in the process. Without Woods’ fiery attitude, the Lancers would not have won a Section VI Class B championship, let alone reached the Class B state finals.
After being the lone player in Section VI with 30 goals and 30 assists this season — tying Rosie Luzak’s 21-year-old single-season school record with 94 points — and being named Class B state player of the year, Woods has been chosen as the Greater Niagara Newspaper girls soccer player of the year.
“I think it’s just me being competitive,” Woods said. “At times, maybe I should be more respectful to the refs, but I also know that other competitors know that’s just me really wanting to win. … When people demand more out of me, it fuels me to be better the next play. I feel like everyone being intense and pushing each other worked out pretty good this season.”
Woods is aware of the reputation she has earned as a talented player with a competitive streak some opposing coaches and players don’t enjoy. Throughout her four-year varsity career — the first player to do so under head coach Norm Forney — Woods has tried to dodge a reputation for being a selfish player, almost like she dodges defenders.
Forney resents the notion Woods is a me-first player, pointing to evidence in her statistics. Woods’ 204 career points are second to Luzak’s 289 in Lew-Port history, but she tallied more assists (70) than goals (67). Woods was also the Section VI leader in helpers this season.
“She is the most competitive player I have ever coached,” Forney said. “... She sees things on the field that I don’t even see on the sidelines and a lot of it has to do with the way she’s able to move the opposition with her dribbling.”
Raging competitive fire
Early in the Class B1 semifinals against East Aurora, Sophie Auer could not complete a pass to Woods that would have likely resulted in a scoring chance. Woods quietly snapped, “What was that?”
Moments later, Auer had another chance and delivered a perfect pass to Woods for a goal. There was no hesitation, no hard feelings. And when the ball hit the back of the net, Auer sprinted over to catch a jumping Woods in her arms.
Woods saw the play unfold before it happened and knew where to go if the ball could touch her foot. But the frustration overwhelmed her for a brief moment. Teammates know how competitive Woods can be and how dangerous she is with the ball. They also know never to take those moments seriously.
“No one has really addressed me about it. I think they all know that’s just how I am,” said Woods, who signed to play for the University at Buffalo next fall. “When I’m harder on a person, I’m usually mad at myself and I think they all know that. I think they’re just like, ‘I’ll just deal with this now and work to get better.’ They all know what’s going through my head.”
If those moments did cut too deep, teammates might be reluctant to pass and even more reluctant to celebrate. Woods was the first player reduced to tears when the reality of a loss washed over Lew-Port in the end of its defeat to Bronxville in the Class B state final. In return, teammates were quick to offer embraces of condolences.
When Forney sent out a tweet congratulating Woods on her 200th career point, Auer shared a heartfelt message expressing how much she enjoyed playing her prolific teammate, along with the hashtag "UBisgoingtoloveher".
“Teammates see that passion and they don’t want to disappoint her,” Forney said. “I’ve had teammates break down and cry because they’re worried Sarah is going to be upset with them. Not because they’re afraid of Sarah, but because they don’t want to disappoint Sarah.”
Forney has attempted to taper Woods’ frustration on occasion and there have been clashes with coaches and teammates. But tempers are rarely high for long and almost never leave the field. It is part of the game and part of the need to win.
“She knows how much work she has put into this and she expects them to do the same,” Forney said. “I don’t think we achieve the success we have achieved if she’s not that hard on herself and her teammates. … She pushes herself to be the best she can be and she expects her teammates to do the same. She wants to win and she knows what it’s going to take to win.”
Managing emotions
When Lew-Port lost to Amherst penalty kicks for the Class A2 sectional championship in 2018, Woods could not be consoled. She did not want to be consoled. She wanted to use that feeling to make sure it would not happen again.
Perhaps the portion of her reputation viewed unfavorably by outsiders comes from her emotions being so audible and visible. Her need to win and be great doing so pushes her emotions to the surface. She is often a book, propped open for everyone to read.
“Every mistake I make, I get down on myself and that can be bad because it speaks to my mental toughness,” Woods said. “Sometimes my mental toughness isn’t there, but I think I have a lot of good teammates that are supportive of me. Every time I mess up they’re like, ‘Sarah, it’s OK. It’s just one time, you’ll be fine.’”
While Woods’ emotions can swing during a game, soccer is a constant in her life. It’s always there and never changes. But there is always work to be done to improve. Whether it is practicing her ball handling, going to Proformance Sports Training in Amherst to improve speed and agility or competing, soccer is always around.
Her season with Lew-Port is complete, but she still has a full slate of games and tournaments this winter with the Western New York Flash, which is jammed amidst the girls basketball season with the Lancers.
Woods guessed Thanksgiving would be the first day she went without sports of some kind since the calendar flipped to 2021. Forney fears burnout, while Woods says her mother sometimes believes she needs to slow down. Not yet, not now.
“I think in order to prepare for college and play at the Division I level, I just have to keep going,” Woods said. “I don’t think I overload myself. I think I do the right amount.”
The drive to be great often seems without an end. But eventually, there will be no more competitive soccer games to be played, no more practices to attend and no more skills to improve. Where Woods will fulfill her competitive needs then becomes the question.
“I can deal with not going through all the competitiveness, I think what I won’t be able to deal with is not being active,” Woods said. “So I think I will stick with working out or going for runs. I’ll be perfectly fine.”
