Football Roundup: Baker, NW get in the win column vs McKinley

South Park 38,N. Tonawanda 14
The defending Section VI Class A champions continue to roll, as the Sparks (2-0 Class A2) chewed up 297 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground, led by Parrell Fulgham (117 yards, 14.6 yards per carry, 1 TD) and Keith Jackson (114 rushing yards, 2 TDs). Jackson also shined in the passing game, adding another 56 yards and a TD total 170 yards from scrimmage and three scores.
NT (0-2 Class A2) has fallen on hard times again, as the program is now 1-10 since the start of the 2019 season. The Jacks seemed ready early on, after Wally Wisniewski got in the end zone twice, giving NT an early 14-8 lead. But it was all Sparks from there, as they went on 30-0 run to close the game.
NT will look to get off the schneid at 7 p.m. Thursday when Amherst visits.
Tonwanda 7,Starpoint 0
The Spartans (0-2) struggled offensively again, this time being shut out by the Warriors (2-0) in non-league action. The difference was Tonawanda QB Justin Mangold (13 of 25, 134 passing yards, 1 TD pass, 2 interceptions), who connected with Dylan Carey (5 receptions, 56 yards, 1 TD) for the game’s lone score.
For Starpoint, Carson Marcus (9 of 19, 102 total yards) was unable to come back from his Week 1 chest injury on the right note. The Spartans had a mix of players contribute to their 141 rushing yards, highlighted by Antonio Pescrillo and Luke Davis (44 yards each).
The top offensive showing came from Nathan Lee, who totaled 94 yards from scrimmage (59 receiving yards, 35 rushing yards, 6 receptions). He also added five tackles and an INT on defense.
The Spartans defense had a stellar showing in defeat, with Jason Richardson (9 tackles), Colby Lawrence (6 tackles), Thomas Browne (5 tackles) and Michael Dumond (4 tackles, 1 INT) having standout efforts.
Starpoint will look to get in the win column at 7 p.m. Friday when it heads to Williamsville South.
Will. South 43,Wilson 14
The Billies (2-0) may have flexed their muscles here, but the Lakemen (0-2) should be applauded for even taking on the challenge of playing a Class A2 opponent as residents of Class C North. South QB Jonathon Clifford (13 of 15, 3 total TDs, 1 INT), WR Jeremy Matute (10 receptions, 143 receiving yards, 2 TDs) and RB Aidan Ostrowski (88 rushing yards, 1 TD) were the biggest stars in the game.
Wilson signal caller Tyler Yousett (4 of 16, 38 passing yards, 1 TD, 1 INT) had a tough go in his season debut, as he’s returning from offseason shoulder surgery. He was able to find Chris Dispenza for a fourth-and-goal score as the clock expired at halftime. Dispenza also had a team-high eight tackles and a sack in the loss.
The offense had a tough go in the second half, but Evan Wolfe was also able to hit paydirt, as he averaged 8.7 yards per carry in the outing. The other name of note from the Wilson offense was Mason Branca (3 receptions, 31 yards), who also added five tackles and an INT on defense.
The Lakemen D also saw solid days from Ben and Evan Mahar (5 tackles each), as well as Xavior Fitzgibbon (4.5 tackles).
Wilson gets back to work at 2 p.m. Saturday for a crosstown showdown with rival Newfane.
Nia.-Wheatfield 26, McKinley 12
The Falcons (1-1 Class A1) were able to get their first win in the Joe Kiszka Sr. era, downing the Macks (0-2 Class A1) behind the play of RB Jayden Baker (95 rushing yards, 2 TDs).
NW quarterback Evan Stickney (7 of 14, 118 total yards, 2 TDs) got his first varsity win under center, as he looked to Andy Klebaur (4 receptions, 46 receiving yards, 1 TD) and Joey Kiszka Jr. (63 yards from scrimmage, 7.9 yards per touch, 1 TD) to find the end zone.
The Falcons defense harassed Macks QB Jayvon Whitfield (10 of 16, 206 passing yards, 43 rushing yards, 1 TD, 1 INT) despite his strong stat line. Damarie Hilson (5 tackles), Louis Perreault (4 tackles), Klebaur and Joe Ambrosia (4 tackles, 1 sack each), and Stickney (3 tackles, 1 INT) were all contributing factors in holding McKinley to two TDs in the game.
NW looks to keeping its winning feeling alive at 2 p.m. Saturday at Lockport.
Lancaster 36,Niagara Falls 7
The four-time defending Class AA champions meant business in this one, scoring the first 36 points of the game by halftime. Legends QB Jason Mansell (15 of 21, 130 passing yards, 3 passing TDs, 1 INT, 64 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD) had a day, as Lancaster now sits at 2-0 in Class AA play.
Niagara Falls (0-2 Class AA) has had troubles on both sides of the ball in 2021, being outscored by an 88-17 margin through two games. Next up for the Wolverines is a 7 p.m. matchup Friday night at the always tough Orchard Park.
Kenmore West 22, Lockport 19
Despite a late fourth-and-goal score from wideout Collin Thompson, Lockport (0-2 Class A1) saw this one slip away on an illegal touching call on an onside kick with just under 90 seconds to play. But it also left the Lions open to some second-guessing, as they eschewed kicking a field goal before halftime, going for it on another fourth-and-goal situation that resulted in a turnover on downs.
The Blue Devils (2-0 Class A1) did their best give Lockport opportunities, turning the ball over five times. But the Lions were unable to stop West’s running game, as it piled up 250 yards and two TDs behind Kenneth Mosley (128 yards, 2 TDs) and Dameek Dennis (101 yards, 11.2 yards per carry).
Jermaine Atkins — the younger cousin of former Lockport standouts Jhamal and David Fluellen — scored KW’s only other touchdown, which came the play after he turned the tide of the game by recovering an onside kick.
Lockport QB Jason Green Jr. had his ups and downs in the performance, but he was able to connect with tight end Logan Wendt for a 21-yard score, as the junior TE had a monster showing in defeat. The Lions got their first TD of the day on the defensive end, as Julius Williams forced a fumble which Matthew Schaffert ran back for an 82-yard score.
Lockport looks to regroup with a 2 p.m. Saturday home date with NW.
Jamestown 53,Grand Island 6
The Red Raiders (2-0 Class A) look like an immovable object in their debut in coming down from AA, as they’ve won their first two games by a combined 100-12. The game was really out of reach through the first quarter, with Jamestown taking a 26-0 lead.
Elijah Rojas scored three times for the Red Raiders, while Ben Anderson, Demarri Jones and Sincere Green all got in the paint as well.
GI (1-1 Class A1) ran into a buzzsaw the likes of which Class A may not have seen since the heyday of John Faller’s Sweet Home teams. Although not an ideal performance, the Vikings saw a Justin Horvath (13 of 30, 105 passing yards, 1 TD, 1 INT) score through the air on a connection with Josh Hunt. Tyler Figliola led the offensive unit with his 68 yards from scrimmage (46 receiving, 22 rushing) while Luke Seifert (6.5 tackles) showed well on D.
The Vikings look to rebound at 7 p.m. Friday in a home meeting with Hamburg.
Cheektowaga 15, Lewiston-Porter 7
The Warriors (1-0 Class B1) made their 2021 season debut with a win, scoring twice in the final six minutes. The Lancers (0-1 Class B1) were also making their season debut, after their opening game against Pioneer was cancelled due to a COVID pause for the Panthers.
Although a low-scoring affair, Lew-Port QB Trent Reid was able to find Spencer Reisman for a third-quarter TD to break the scoreless tie.
The Lancers will be making a quick turnaround from Sunday night with a 7 p.m. Friday night game at East Aurora/Holland.
