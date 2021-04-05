This week was more than a year in the making for local high school football programs, which competed for the first time since the fall of 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Section VI’s “fall sports season II” opened March 22, with the football schedule starting last Thursday.
Though it wasn’t a banner week for local programs, there wasn’t a soul who wasn’t thrilled to be back for Week One.
South Park 38, Starpoint 13
The Tim Racey era got off to a rocky start Thursday, as the defending Class A champion Sparks (1-0 Class A2) pounded the rock to the tune of 222 rushing yards, led by All-Western New Yorker Keith Jackson (133 yards, 3 TDs).
The Spartans (0-1 A2) offense was slowed down throughout, especially once quarterback Carson Marcus went down with a chest injury. But before he headed out for the evening, Marcus started his junior season 7 of 14 passing for 113 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also moved tremendously in the pocket to shake off Spark defenders, showing he’s fully recovered from a knee injury that slowed him down in 2019.
If there’s one positive note to take for the Spartans, it’d be some of the flashes they showed defensively. Not only did they force several turnovers on downs, they forced two traditional turnovers from Landon Grainy (8 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 forced fumble) and limited All-Western New Yorker Mykell Hepburn to 94 passing yards.
The player who had the biggest showing for Starpoint was Nathan Lee, who finished with six tackles, one pass deflection, three receptions for 50 yards and closed the game with a 67-yard kickoff return TD. Other notable nights came for Jason Richardson (9 tackles, 1 sack), Colby Lawrence (8 tackles, 1 forced fumble) and Hunter Briggs (1 reception, 47 yards).
Will. South 36, N. Tonawanda 15
The Billies took a convincing season-opening win, with QB PJ Tasca leading the way under center, as Max Graves, Christian Dewer and Brett Johnson all got in the end zone in the rout. It continues to be a tough go for NT, with the program only winning three games since the start of the 2018 season.
The Lumberjacks will look to build off the connection of Nash Rieselman (6 of 13, 150 passing yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs) and Wally Wisniweski (5 receptions, 130 passing yards, 2 receiving TDs). This will be important for the Jacks in a tough Class A2, as NT continues to make things happen offensively with its traditional option-based set.
What’s next for NT? How about a home opener against defending Class A champion South Park, as the Sparks come in for a 7 p.m. contest Thursday at North Tonawanda High School.
Tonawanda 9, Wilson 6
After being down 6-0 from the first quarter on, the Lakemen were able to tie things up at 6 in the fourth quarter. But it was the Warriors’ game all along, as soccer player Hunter Hollock chipped in a 37-yard field goal late through the wind and rain to clinch the Class C North win to open the season.
Wilson will try to get on the board at 7 p.m. Friday when it hosts longtime division foil Cleve Hill.
Medina 50, Newfane 0
It was truly all Mustangs in this one, with junior QB Xander Payne tossing three TD passes and rushing for another to open the season. On the receiving end of those TD tosses were Tyler Chinn (2 TDs) and Joe Cecchini.
Iverson Poole also came to play in the season opener, hitting pay dirt twice with two rushing touchdowns. The Mustangs also got a pick-6 from Corey Saj in the 50-burger.
The effects of time away and losing players like Garrett Srock, Jaden Heers, Josh Everett and others from the 2019 team showed Thursday evening for Newfane. Next up for the Panthers is a 7 p.m. date Friday at Tonawanda.
Grand Island 21, Lockport 14
Run, GI, run. The Vikings scorched the Lions with a 256-yard rushing outing, as they welcomed Lockport back to the Class A ranks after years being up in AA. Leading the GI ground game were Tyler Weigel (102 yards, 1 TD), Jack Dlugokinski (92 yards, 7.7 yards per carry, 1 TD) and Tyler Figliola (51 yards, 8.5 yards per carry, 1 TD).
GI was only able to complete three passes, but why force the issue when you’re eating up yards on the ground?
The Vikings host another former AA school, Jamestown, at 6 p.m. Saturday while Lockport will aim to get on track a few hours earlier during its 2 p.m. home opener against Kenmore West.
Clarence 52,Niagara Falls 10
The Red Devils ran and passed their way past the Wolverines, as Garrett White racked up three TD passes in this season-opening win. White connected with Aidan Walline for two of those strikes, while Ben Serra also tacked one on himself in the second half.
Clarence was destructive with its traditional double-wing back set as well, with Zach Norton (2 rushing TDs) and Scott Raymond combining for three scores on the ground.
The Falls was outmatched here, but the injury bug also got the best of it. Faybion Prather was carted off with an ankle injury on the Wolverines’ second offensive snap of the game and all-league receiver Zion Paige was hobbled all game with a pulled hamstring.
Paige was still effective, though, making several splash plays in the passing game and being Justin Goldsmith’s favorite target. Despite the slow start, Goldsmith got his team on the board once he found Missouri transfer Randy Willet Jr. for a 35-yard score in the second quarter.
The Wolverines have another tough one on their hands this week, as they’ll travel over for a 7 p.m. tilt against defending Class AA champion Lancaster on Friday.
W. Sen. West 56, Nia.-Wheatfield 15
Isaiah Simmons was running wild in this one, as he downed the Falcons with 179 rushing yards and six TDs to open the season. The shifty playmaker also had a pick in the outing, one of two for NW signal caller Evan Stickney (6 of 15, 104 passing yards, 2 INTs, 1 rushing TD) in the outing.
But Jayden Masse also played the foil for NW, totaling 107 yards on seven carries and adding a TD tote as well.
The brightest day offensively for the Falcons came from Joey Kiszka (3 receptions, 107 yards from scrimmage), while Jaden Baker added 38 rushing yards and a score on the ground. Defensively, Tim Rolling (7 tackles, 1 sack, 1 fumble recovery), Damarie Hilson (7 tackles) and Brandon Osetkowski (5 tackles, 1 sack) were the standouts on that side of the ball.
NW will look to bounce back with a 7 p.m. Friday matchup at McKinley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.