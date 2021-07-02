As a player, Chris Gruarin could make the game of baseball look easy. He did the same thing in his debut season as a varsity head coach.
Gruarin, a Niagara Wheatfield graduate who played for Niagara County Community College and Canisius College, took over the program at Williamsville East this year, following in the spike marks of Western New York’s all-time winningest coach, Jerry Gasz, whose 731 career victories rank third in state history.
The Flames finished 19-3 and beat Grand Island for the Section VI Class A1 championship last week. They were the state’s No. 1 Class A team in MaxPreps.com's season-ending rankings.
“It was a great opportunity coming into a program like Williamsville East,” Gruarin said. “It’s a top program in Western New York. Taking over from what Jerry Gasz has done, I’m very lucky. The program he ran here for 50 years is unbelievable, the job he did. The talent is here and it’s a very good group.”
Gruarin inherited a strong roster led by catcher Joe Mack, the Western New York Player of the Year who is expected to be a first-round pick in this month’s MLB Entry Draft. Mentoring Mack was a “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity, Gruarin said, drawing dozens of scouts from nearly every major league team to practices and games throughout the season.
Mack, who could be the highest drafted local player since Niagara Falls’ Rick Manning was drafted second overall in 1972, called Gruarin “definitely one of the top coaches I’ve ever had.”
“I think he’s the perfect coach for East,” Mack said. “Coach Gasz was a great guy, but I feel like a younger coach can connect with us a little more and feel what we feel.”
Nick Suchyna, the Flames’ athletic director, said Gruarin was able to take the traditions Gasz established and “really put his own spin on it.”
“It’s fantastic to come in after what Jerry has done for us the last 50 years and for Chris to make his mark and make it his own,” Suchyna said. “The energy he brings is a different mind frame of baseball. Jerry had a smart mind and knew a lot about the game, but Chris has a different outlook on things, a different perspective. He took the talent they had, not just the top-end talent, and blended it together. You see in the results how well they blended."
After graduating from Canisius, Gruarin spent two seasons coaching at Division III Manhattanville College. Upon landing a physical ed teaching job in Williamsville, he assisted his good friend Max Zimmerman at North, while building a relationship with many of his future East players while working at Heim Middle.
“The experience and knowledge that he brings to the table from playing in college is huge,” Mack said. “He changed the dynamic a lot and the players really enjoyed it.”
Gruarin further forged his relationships with local players and established his coaching credibility working at the Williamsville-based training facility Hot Corner Athletics, which is operated by his former Griffs teammate Ronnie Bernick, who married Gruarin’s sister, Katie, the former Niagara University softball player.
Nate Milk, an All-WNY honorable mention as a junior who has committed to play for Niagara, said the technology-driven skill work Gruarin incorporated was a big part of the Flames’ success.
“He brought a little bit more modern approach and it’s really working,” Milk said. “It’s a great atmosphere that he brings. I hope it continues for a long time and we continue to have success.”
Gruarin said regular conversations with his coaching mentors — NW’s Jim Hagerty, NCCC’s Matt Clingersmith, Canisius’ Mike McRae and Matt Mazurek — helped guide him through his first season managing a dugout.
“You always go back to the people that you respect and the people you learned from to put together your own package,” Gruarin said. “You take things from every coach you’ve ever learned from, and I learned from a lot of very respectable baseball guys.”
