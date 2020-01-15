FOUR FOR FOUR

NEWFANE — One sport, two sports, three sports, four. Josh Everett, can you play anymore?
Newfane has been having one of the more complete school years in the athletic department's history — the football team won its first divisional crown in nearly three decades, the boys basketball team is in the midst of another strong season under head coach Eric Klumpp, while Matt Lingle's wrestling program remains the juggernaut in the Niagara-Orleans league with 35 straight league dual wins.
What's been the constant? A 5-foot-8, 132-pound senior whose athletic abilities span across any field, court, or mat.
Everett, who also plays lacrosse in the spring, has opened doors for Newfane athletes by playing on four different sports teams. An all-league free safety on the football field, Everett has been a lockdown defender for the Panthers' basketball team and is one of Lingle's top wrestlers in the 132-pound bracket.
You know what's even crazier? Everett has never swung a bat for any organized baseball team, but he's considering picking up a fifth sport and getting on the diamond too.
This should be no surprise though, as Everett has been involved in many sports his whole life. He's played football for 12 years, eight years of youth wrestling and one year at the high school level as a freshman before rejoining the team this winter, six total seasons of basketball, four years of lacrosse, and even sprinkling in some soccer as well.
One could imagine that either one of his winter season coaches could get the short end of the stick when it comes to how his schedule is split up, but Everett said the two staffs have given him the flexibility to pull off this feat.
"For the most part, the wrestling and the basketball coaches they've been in full support of one or the other," Everett said. "(They emphasize) mainly just staying healthy, on the mat, getting on and off as quickly as I can. On the basketball court, staying healthy for wrestling. Staying healthy is really the biggest part in playing both sports, it's really hard to catch a break and have some rest time.
"So if I can get on and off the mat as quick as I can, I plan to do that, and if we're up big in a basketball game where we've got a suitable lead, I can come out and give myself a break."
Much to Klumpp's delight, Everett did say that basketball is his favorite. And although he had not given it much thought until this year, he is mulling over playing college football in the fall.
But in the meantime, Everett uses his individual winter sports to prepare himself for the other. The one-on-one "dogfight" mentality that he uses in wrestling has translated to his man-to-man defensive prowess, while the grueling nature that comes with wrestling has helped him prepare his body for basketball. The senior made it a concerted effort to heap his praises on Klumpp and Lingle though, as he has learned so much from both men by putting his trust in their words.
His coaches made sure to reciprocate those praises too, not only crediting Everett as an athlete, but for being the young man he has grown to be.
"Man Josh is the ultimate competitor, both in practice and in the games. He's a second coach out on the court," Klumpp said, whose Panthers now sit at (8-4, 5-1) in hopes of an N-O title. "He watches video, he studies his opponent, he's able to communicate to his teammates in such a positive way. The impact that he has on our squad, there's so many intangibles that he brings.
" ... He's very unique in the sense that he's one of the few kids that goes out of his way to serve and care for almost every student in this school. He volunteers in a self-contained 12-1-1 class, and he works so well with those students, he eats lunch with them, he goes on field trips with them. And they look up to him as a role model and just to see how he has such charisma with the rest of the students in the school, it doesn't matter who they are. He's just an amazing story and an amazing kid."
Lingle had some of the same thoughts to share, also mentioning how having Everett allows the wrestling team to spread out its lineups and weight classes.
"What he brings is that background in knowing the sport, but he also has such a great attitude, even when he doesn't do as well as he wanted," Lingle said, who has led the Panthers to seven consecutive N-O crowns. "He loses with class, but he also wins, and has a competitive nature to him that he wants to win, and I think the kid really helps our team that way. (He's) a little bit of fresh air when we're in the middle of being focused, he provides a little bit of that spark for the kids, you know?
"... He truly has a kind heart, (he's) a really good teammate, and it's all about being Newfane proud, you know, and I really appreciate that about him. ... He's truly one of a kind and I'm glad our league finally had the right mindset of letting kids be able to take part in two things they love, not just the one.
With the chance of adding to his football and wrestling league titles with basketball this season, Everett has pondered on ensuring a full championship winter.
"As soon as they offered the dual sports for Newfane, I remember I was sitting at the table at one of the dinners that we had for our varsity club that we had when they first introduced it," Everett said. "And I looked at my parents immediately and said 'I love basketball, and I'm a good wrestler, so I'm definitely gonna try this out.' My very first goal that I put right in my phone was become a league champ in two sports in one season, and that's what I've been chasing ever since."
