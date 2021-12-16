Gayle's message ignites Lightfoot's transfer to Wasatch

Willie Lightfoot wanted to make a change. Wasatch Academy needed a point guard. So an old friend picked up the phone.
Lightfoot heads to his third high school in two years, after leaving Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas for North Carolina’s Good Better Best Academy over the summer. The Bowling Green signee says he didn’t have any problems with Good Better Best, but it didn’t have Roddy Gayle Jr. The chance to play with a childhood teammate was too good to pass up.
“We had a few people down with injuries, so I knew just who to call for help,” Gayle said. “... We’ve talked about it previously, but it never really came into effect until this year. We had a lot of open scholarships, and then with injuries, we had pretty much an open roster. Our current situations were perfect to link up again.”
The Niagara Falls-born duo talks frequently, but never truly considered playing at the same school since Gayle, signed to play next year at Ohio State, transferred to Lewiston-Porter following his eighth-grade season at Niagara Falls High and eventually landed at Wasatch last winter.
The pair played AAU games together over the summer — and against each other twice at their nationally-ranked prep schools last season — but they will now close out their prep careers together, just the way it began in eighth grade.
“It’s great to finally come full circle,” Lightfoot said. “We all started together and we get to finish together. It’ll be great finishing with the people I started with.”
Gayle didn’t have to sell his coach hard on bringing Lightfoot into the mix. Paul Peterson remembered Lightfoot after playing Sunrise last January and not only liked his ability to score and defend but raved about his competitiveness.
It also helps that Lightfoot isn’t another player looking to make a splash in order to attract college attention. As Peterson says, “He’s just here to play at a high level and get ready for college.”
Peterson isn’t worried it will take time for Lightfoot to adjust and says he will be inserted into the lineup immediately. It certainly helps having a familiar face to help acclimate him to the team and in school.
“Roddy can get him accustomed to our style and school, but on the court they already have that natural continuity just from knowing each other in the past and playing in the past,” Peterson said. “Hopefully that plays a part in our continuity.”
Playing together through most of their childhood is an advantage, according to Gayle, even if they have not played on the same high school team since helping Niagara Falls to a Section VI championship in 2017-18.
“We’ve been playing for 10-plus years now, so I just feel like there’s chemistry with me and Willie,” Gayle said. “I don’t see any delays or anything like that, it will just be second nature due to the fact that we’ve been playing together for so long.”
Everything about Lightfoot’s transfer to Wasatch has been quick. He announced his transfer on social media Dec. 10 and Peterson says the process from first discussion took about a week. Peterson said his new point guard “will be thrown right into the fire,” and he wasn’t kidding.
Wasatch — which also includes Syracuse four-star commit Chris Bunch — returned from playing in the Hoophall West Invitational in Scottsdale, Arizona at the same time Lightfoot arrived Saturday and he met the team at the airport. It is back on the road this week for three games in the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas.
The Tigers (7-4) are 2-0 with Lightfoot in the lineup. They have played 10 games against teams from nine different states — including games against national powers La Lumiere and Montverde — with two games against Canadian-based schools to round out this week. They also play some of the nation’s premier schools such as Oak Hill (twice), IMG Academy and the Patrick School later in the season.
“I’m a quick learner, so I fit in good,” Lightfoot said. “... I’m adapting. I’ve only been here for a few days, but I don’t really feel different. They welcomed me here, so it’s really chill.”
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.