GI wrestlers takes down N-W

SANBORN — The Vikings did what they needed to in their quest of league title.
Grand Island pulled out a narrow win over Niagara Wheatfield, 37-36, Wednesday night at Niagara Wheatfield High School in one of the most crucial Niagara Frontier League duals of the season. The Vikings (6-0 NFL) have now set themselves up with a winner-takes-all dual next Wednesday at Niagara Falls for NFL supremacy.
This matchup could not have been closer, with both teams tying at 36 after the final bout at 152 pounds between the Falcons' Ali Assaf and the Vikings' Jake Miller. But due to GI outmatching NW (4-2) with an 8-7 win total in the match, the Vikings were able to take the tiebreaker. The Vikings secured victories from Brian Bielec (160 pounds), Casey Dummitt (170), Adam Daghestani (182), Caleb Messing (195), Gavin Larsen (220), Blake Bielec (285), Nick massaro (99), and Jack Randle (126).
Vikings' head coach Craig Hoplight thought the win was a total team effort, from his coaching staff and the kids, to the parents and fans in the stands. He appreciates the family atmosphere at GI and believes it is something that helps add to the already successful program's tradition.
Hoplight made sure to credit his fellow coaches, particularly his "right-hand man" with assistant Steve Liebler, who said the Vikings "started wrestling like a team today." Hoplight also believes that if the team can continue to wrestle like a family as one group, with a serious mindset, he does not see the Wolverines getting in their way.
Liebler wholeheartedly agreed, especially with level of preparation the team has been putting together.
"We had a great week in practice this week, everyone showed up. Family's very important in our program (and) having fun," Liebler said. "And if we continue with the same attitude going into next week, I don't think that we'll lose."
Grand Island visits Niagara Falls next Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Here's a glance at what else we've got going on with our local wrestling programs.
• Despite the Falcons loss, Wednesday was significant for the program because 145-pounder Justin McDougald became the school's all-time wins leader at 223. Although he would much rather not earn the record on a forfeit, McDougald understands that a wrestler of his caliber may not always get the opportunity to show his mettle, and this is just one record more record to add.
Following in the footsteps of his brother, Warren, and his cousin, Niagara Falls' all-time wins leader Willie McDougald, he is just thankful to carry on the family's wrestling legacy.
"I means a lot to the family, setting the bar as high as possible. Other (not being able to) catch up to the McDougald name is just what I live (for) to see," Justin said. "It's a big thing to the family ... now the McDougald name has a big grip on Niagara area, Niagara County, all Niagara schools. So it's a real pleasuring thing to set that record."
NW head coach Rick Sweney never thought he'd see the day that Angelo Malvestuto's 222 career wins would be surpassed, but McDougald was able to set the mark with a few weeks left in his senior season. Sweney has seen McDougald put in the work to achieve this feat, and he has seen him growing up as young man, in addition to his growth on the mat.
Sweney proclaimed McDougald as a leader, which could be seen when he was coaching up his teammates from the sideline. Knowing just how much time the McDougald family puts into Justin's craft, Sweney knows him "paying the price" is finally paying off.
Seeing this kid's development since McDougald was five back in his Powercat wrestling days, and being close friends with the McDougald's grandfather, Sweney has taken pride in seeing him come this far.
"His grandfather would've been very proud of him, he was a good friend of mine, and he passed even before he got to see him wrestle and all these championships," Sweney said. "I know he's a very happy man up in heaven where he's at."
• Starpoint fell just short, 39-30, in its high-stakes battle with Pioneer on Wednesday, dropping one spot below the Panthers in the ECIC II standings. Although Pioneer (6-0 ECIC II) has the clearest path to what could be its seventh straight division title and undefeated league season, the Spartans (5-1) still have a shot at the division if they can upend East Aurora-Holland and Pioneer falls to Lake Shore next week.
Starpoint also competed in all-league action this past Saturday, with the Spartans taking an 11th place finish at the ECIC wrestling championships, finishing with 98 points. The Spartans saw their highest finish with 99-pounder Gage LaPlante, falling in the championship round to Frontier's Travis Browning.
There were two other placers for Starpoint, as Dylan Lyness (113) took fourth, and Beckham Peehler (220) taking fifth in his weight class.
• Many of our Niagara-Orleans League programs competed in non-league duals this week, following the N-O league tournament last weekend. Newfane followed up its N-O title by capturing the all-league tourney with a 277 point total, with second place Albion finishing with 172.
Our other N-O teams, Barker/Royalton-Hartland and Wilson, finished third and sixth respectively, with the Rams totaling 123.5 and the Lakemen compiling 79.5.
The Panthers dazzled with seven league champs, including Andy Lucinski (106), Adam Huntington (113), Josh Everett (132), Nik Voelker (138), Ryan Nugent (145), Simon Lingle (182), and Jaden Heers (285). They also had four second place finishers with Aidan Gillings (99), Miguel Salas (120), Tim Hackney (126), and Charles Larose (220).
B/R-H had one champion in the event, with 99-pounder Gavin Ciarfella taking down Gillings in overtime decision. The Rams also had third place finishes from Trent Choate (138) and Andrew Hill (195), as well as fourth place marks for Jake Gould (106), Quinn Brown (120), and Aiden Pearson (145).
The Lakemen saw their best placers with Allan Schultz (132) and Cameron Guy (152) taking second in their respective classes. Wilson had two third place finishes with Jacob Stephenson (106) and Luke Atlas (120), as well as two more kids placing fourth with Brandon Martin (160) and Hamza Merrick (182).
Follow sports reporter Khari Demos on Twitter @riri_demos. Also, tune in to Khari at 10 a.m. on Saturdays on WGR 550's 'Inside High School Sports,' as well as the 'Greater WNY Sports Connection' podcast, a collaboration with Jon Simon and WNY Athletics.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.