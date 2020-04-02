Abby Blair just wants people to smile when they hear her name. That and say she was a good teammate and a good person.
No worries there because Blair was all that and more.
"I hope it's just for the positive attitude and just believe in yourself and your teammates no matter what your circumstances or your situation is," Blair said. "We kinda experienced it this year. We didn't have the best odds, but with a positive attitude I really do believe you can do anything and we did amazing things with that. So hopefully that's what I'm remembered by."
Blair, a Grand Island High School senior, wrapped up her fifth and final season with the Kenmore/GI hockey team in memorable fashion as she led them to the Section VI title game.
That's one of the reasons Blair has been tabbed as the GNN Sports Player of the Year for girls hockey.
As an eighth grader, Blair was part of that first wave of GI girls when they joined forces with Kenmore for the 2015-16 season. That memorable year saw Ken/GI win the Section VI title and reach the NYSPHSAA title game, where it fell a goal short of Alexandria Bay, 3-2.
Ken/GI authored another exciting playoff run this year as well.
After finishing in fifth place in the regular season, it experienced a first round exit during the WNY Federation playoffs. But a week later the group rebounded with a run through sectionals, beating HEWS 5-0 and upsetting top-seeded LID, 3-0, in the semis before falling to Williamsville, 3-2, in OT in the title game.
For Blair, to captain a young team that defied the odds and a one goal shy of states is something she will always remember.
"It was so exciting," Blair said. "Especially going to states in eighth grade and making a really good playoff run a couple of other years. I really, really wanted to make it one more year. And I thought if I pushed my team if I made the team believe in themselves, it would help a lot, and it did.
"Now that some of the younger girls have that taste of playoff hockey, that will really drive them to a few more good runs after this year."
Blair was also thankful for every second on the ice this year. She suffered a broken arm during the final week of the soccer regular season that cost her fall sectionals and the start of the hockey season.
"It was really tough sitting in the stands and watching my team, but I think it really prepared me for the work I had to do when I was able to come back," Blair said. "Coming back I was so excited to be back on the ice in full gear and contact."
Coach Jeff Orlowski said Blair is everything you could want in a captain. Last season, she switched from center to defense to help stabilize things on the back end.
"She's just a nice kid. She'd do anything for the team," Orlowski said. "It's gonna be tough (without her) because for the past three years I haven't had to do anything. She's done everything for my team.
"She gets the organizational meetings going. She calls me up and says hey coach, don't forget we need to do this, don't forget we need to do that. It's nice to have somebody around like that who's that kind of leader. The kids look up to her and on the ice she's a firecracker."
As Blair walks away from high school hockey she wants to make sure her sisters remember what they accomplished as a group this year and use it as a springboard to even bigger accomplishments down the road. She'll be playing at NCAA Division II St. Anselm next year.
"At the banquet, me and (fellow GI senior) Kaylynn Savoy went up and said thank you to the coaches and parents," Blair said. "Lastly, I turned to the team and I said you guys are capable of accomplishing amazing things. We proved it this year. We didn't have the most skilled team, you just need to work together."
