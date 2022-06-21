The future of Reanna Perkins was mapped out six months before softball season began. She committed to play for St. Bonaventure in September and was coming off a season most players yearned for. Still, it wasn’t enough.
Perkins wanted to become a better hitter, because she knew there was room to improve despite hitting .400 last season. Even though she threw every pitch for Royalton-Hartland this season, Perkins wanted to be able to play every position.
St. Bonaventure signed the senior to be a utility player, so she spent most of the season partaking in drills to improve skills she would never use for the Rams. Once she took the field, Perkins proved herself right: she still had more left to offer.
Perkins recorded 176 strikeouts in 98 innings while hitting .520 with 32 RBIs and 10 home runs, leading Roy-Hart to a Niagara-Orleans League championship and a trip to the Section VI Class B-2 semifinals.
Not only did Perkins’ work improve her vast list of skills, but it also earned her the title of GNN Sports softball player of the year.
“My average wasn’t as good as I wanted it to be and there’s always room for improvement,” Perkins said. “I just figured if I kept working on it, kept taking swings and doing my repetitions, I figured I could raise my average a little bit and have doubles, triples and home runs.”
Perkins hit safely in all but two games this season — both non-league contests — and had 10 multi-hit performances. But her power hitting was significantly improved this spring, as nineteen of her 26 hits went for extra bases.
She also came through in critical situations, going 4 for 5 with five RBIs in an 11-7 win over Akron in the season-opener before posting a four-RBI, two-home run game in a 9-5 win over Wilson later in the year.
“It came in clutch in certain situations,” Perkins said, “like when we were down and I needed to get more than a single or more than a double. It came in my favor in some ways.”
Improvements also came in the field. Perkins has always struck out batters in bunches, and it is believed that she holds the school’s single-game record for strikeouts with 18, set last season.
She wasn’t able to duplicate the mark this year, but had 12 double-digit strikeout games, including a 17-strikeout contest against Medina on April 20.
Still, Perkins wanted to learn the other positions and took advantage of having a coach who has experienced a similar path. First-year head coach Taylor Kneeland was a standout pitcher for Roy-Hart from 2010 to 2015 but moved to the outfield in college, so she was able to work with Perkins on how to make the transition if needed.
“I had her in all of the drills, basically playing all positions, just so she could get used to playing other positions,” said Kneeland, who was a two-year standout at Mercyhurst. “Whether it was infield or outfield work, she did well playing everywhere. Learning how much a drop-step, tuck your glove and run can help you when a ball is hit over your head. I really tried to teach her because you’ll be two, three steps ahead.”
Some of her skill comes from genetics, as her father, Gerry Perkins, was a star infielder for Roy-Hart in the 1990s and an MLB draft pick of the Miami Marlins in 1996. She also attributes some of the movements as a soccer goalkeeper, where she helped the Rams to their first sectional championship in school history during the fall.
“That skill also helps me in the infield with side-to-side movement,” Perkins said. “Speed and agility in all different areas of sports has helped me become a utility in (softball).”
As Perkins now views her high school career in the past tense, her statistics are gaudy and her accomplishments are numerous. When pressed, it was hard for her to find any missed opportunities or regrets.
Among the few was not capturing the school’s first sectional championship. She was part of three league championship teams, all of which went unbeaten in the N-O, but she never won sectionals. Roy-Hart suffered losses to Fredonia each of the last three postseasons and fell to Eden in the 2018 Class B-2 final. Still, her memories are strong enough not to let the disappointment dwell.
“I don’t think I could have asked much more out of the team and everything I’ve accomplished,” Perkins said. “I had a lot of goals this year and I seemed to be able to get them.”
GNN Sports All-Area Softball
• Bailey Briggs, Sr., Starpoint: One of the best power hitters in Western New York, Briggs posted a .562 average with 26 RBIs and five home runs this season. The third baseman recorded a hit in 17 of 18 games and had 13 multi-hit games for the Spartans. Briggs also had eight games with multiple RBIs, while 23 of her 36 hits went for extra bases. She hit three triples in a May 11 game against Williamsville East and had two home runs against Amherst on May 16. Briggs is signed to play for Rutgers University next year.
• Brianna Delaney, Jr., Lockport: The Niagara Frontier League player of the year clubbed the ball all season, hitting .593 with 29 RBIs and four home runs. Of Delaney’s 32 hits, 21 were extra-base knocks. The third baseman had a .676 on-base percentage and a 1.204 slugging percentage while also scoring 28 runs. She also had 17 stolen bases. As a pitcher, Delaney went 4-7 with a 2.44 ERA and struck out 103 batters in 11 appearances. She surrendered 25 earned runs in 72 innings and opponents hit just .153.
• Julia Dumais, Sr., Newfane: A superb contact hitter, Dumais hit safely in all 14 games this season. She more than doubled her average from last season, hitting .688 with 10 RBIs. Dumais hit five doubles and a pair of home runs. She had seven multi-hit games and had a .778 on-base percentage with a 1.218 slugging percentage. Once on base, Dumais was successful on 27 of 29 steal attempts and scored 16 runs. As a catcher, she did not record an error during the last two years. Dumais is committed to play at Princeton next year.
• Rian Faery, So., Wilson: Building on a strong freshman season, Faery became one of the Niagara-Orleans League’s top all-around hitters. The sophomore catcher hit .639 with 38 RBIs and 13 extra-base hits. She smashed three home runs, with two coming off Roy-Hart star Reanna Perkins. Faery had 11 multi-hit and 11 mult-RBI games in 16 outings. She had back-to-back five-RBI games, including a performance against Newfane where she had three doubles and a triple. Faery also recorded 21 stolen bases on 22 attempts.
• Julia Kwitchoff, So., Niagara Wheatfield: Kwitchoff became one of the top all-around players in Western New York this season, as a threat in the circle and at the plate. The Niagara Frontier League pitcher of the year won 12 games while posting a 2.36 ERA. She struck out 136 batters in 80 innings pitched, with an average of 19.4 strikeouts per seven innings. Kwitchoff also hit .581 this season, led the NFL with 51 RBIs and clubbed seven home runs for Niagara Wheatfield, which won the league championship.
• Elanna Lysiak, Sr., Niagara Wheatfield: Perhaps the model of consistency, Lysiak hit .508 for the second consecutive season. She drove in 32 runs, one off her mark of 33 last season. The first baseman also blasted five home runs for the second year in a row to earn first-team all-NFL honors yet again. Lysiak was also dangerous as a baserunner, swiping 24 bases and scoring 34 runs this season. She was last year’s GNN softball player of the year and was the volleyball player of the year during the fall. Lysiak is signed to play for St. John’s University next year.
• Lilly Monthony, Jr., Barker: The first baseman made a leap in production this season to provide a big bat in the lineup for Barker. She improved her batting average by 200 points and drove in 20 more runs, hitting .516 and driving in 31 runs this spring. Monthony had nine multi-hit games, including a five-hit, four-RBI game against Medina on May 11. Monthony hit her first career varsity home run against Roy-Hart on May 10.
• Izzy Pezdek, Jr., Grand Island: Pezdek performed in the circle and at the dish to help lead Grand Island to the Section VI Class A-2 final this season. She went 10-4 with a 2.04 ERA and struck out 90 batters in 82 1/3 innings. Pezdek also hit .476 and drove in 18 runs. She had back-to-back two-hit, 10-strikeout outings against Niagara Wheatfield and Kenmore East in the same week. Pezdek allowed three earned runs and 10 hits in three starts during sectionals, while also adding three RBIs and a home run against Cheektowaga in the semifinals.
• Ava White, So., Niagara Falls: A workhorse in the circle for Niagara Falls, White went 8-7 with a 3.38 ERA this season, but logged 105 2/3 innings and struck out 113 batters. White tossed two shutouts this season. White did not surrender an earned run in five starts and had three double-digit strikeout performances this season. She also had a one-hit shutout of Grand Island on April 6. At the plate, White hit .407 and drove in seven runs.
