YOUNGSTOWN — There was a time when swimming chatter engulfed Jake Lauzonis and he couldn’t care less.
His parents, Joe — who is the coach at Lewiston-Porter — and Colleen, were swimmers at Niagara University. His uncle, Jamie Secor, won five Big East championships at Syracuse University during the mid-1990s. Older sister Emily swims at SUNY Cortland and younger brother Josh is a swimmer for the Lancers.
All of the talk heard so often at the dinner table went over Jake’s head.
He enjoyed karate as a kid, then dabbled in lacrosse and soccer, but neither satisfied his appetite. Jake went out for swimming as a seventh-grader just to play a varsity sport, but he didn’t love it. Then COVID-19 upended the world, and Jake suddenly went from dreading climbing into the water to never wanting to leave.
His chapter as a high school swimmer is complete and it ended with three Lew-Port records, a Niagara Frontier League record and a Section VI record. Jake also earned two league and sectional titles each this season. Now he can raise his voice at the dinner table without feeling disjointed during family swim chats.
“Every year I change my goals because I keep dropping time, so I’ve always had it in the back of my head, but it never became possible until the last two seasons,” Jake said. “It’s not like I just started dropping time sporadically; I’ve worked progressively harder every year. If you asked me in 10th grade if I thought this was possible, I’d say probably not.”
Some of the goals Jake set were lofty, but he pursued them relentlessly, taping target times to hit over the light switch in his bedroom so that he saw them each night before bed and each morning when he awoke.
His parents hoped Jake would acquire enjoyment from swimming but never forced him into the pool, allowing him the freedom to search for a hobby in his wheelhouse. When Jake eventually became obsessed with swimming, his father was thrilled.
But when Jake digs into a passion, he can become singularly focused. At times it seemed little else could touch swimming’s importance — “It went from being something I did for two months over the winter to something I do two or three times a day,” Jake said — and Joe had to recalibrate his son to offer equal attention to areas outside of swimming.
“When you talk about giving 100% to something, he literally put everything toward swimming,” Joe Lauzonis said. “He doesn’t leave time for anything else. Teachers, his friends and myself would try to keep him on track with everything outside of swimming because that was just his thing.”
Jake broke or re-broke three Lew-Port records this season and finished fourth in Section VI in points accumulated. He was part of the 200-yard medley relay team that finished in 1 minute, 42.03 seconds. Meanwhile, he also owns the 100 butterfly record of 51.84 seconds.
The prized record Jake owns is the 100 breaststroke. He reset his own NFL record in 59.21 seconds on Jan. 9, but ultimately shattered the mark and swam to a Section VI record in 57.79 seconds at the league meet.
Jake was set on qualifying for states in two events and did so by finishing 13th in the 100 fly 52.16, more than two seconds faster than his time at the NFL meet a month earlier.
But his top event was still the breaststroke. He reset the section record by swimming 56.66 seconds in the preliminaries, and even though his finals time dipped to 57.20, it was good enough for fifth at the NYSPHSAA championships and sixth in the Federation.
“A second is a lot of time to drop, but it’s not impossible,” Jake said. “... I placed fifth in the state in breaststroke, which I’m happy with. I’m very happy with those times. I gained a little time for the finals and that was a little disappointing, but everything else with states I was happy about.”
Although Jake accomplished all he desired at Lew-Port, it doesn’t mean there aren’t more goals left to pursue. He is set to become a legacy at Niagara and swim for the Purple Eagles next season.
Jake has aspirations of winning a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference championship and more time-based goals. His hopes may still be high, but his father won’t bet against him. Jake dropped nearly three seconds in less than two months, four seconds in a year and and nearly 10 seconds in two years, making the idea hard to dispute.
“Things he did I didn’t bet on, but I wouldn’t bet against him,” Joe said. “If he’s got something in his mind, he’s just not going to stop. I would have been happy if he just cracked one minute and got that league record. He wanted more.”
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
Jake Lauzonis' yearly progressions
100 Breaststroke 100 Butterfly
2019-20 (Sophomore) 1:05.92 1:01.07
2020-21 (Junior) 59.82 56.35
2021-22 (Senior) 56.66 51.84
