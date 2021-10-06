Grand Island, Lockport meet for Class A North supremacy

GRAND ISLAND — Grand Island High School took over the top spot in Class A North last week. Congratulations. Now it must put it up for grabs against perhaps the hottest team in Class A over the past three weeks.
After starting 0-2, Lockport has won its last three games by an average of 41 points. Now two of the top offenses in Western New York square off at 7 p.m. tonight.
The Vikings and Lions both have tremendous passing games, but the key once again may be who can run the ball more effectively and who can put pressure on the quarterback.
Grand Island (4-1, 3-0 A North) established its running game with a 63-yard touchdown by Brian Bielec on the first play from scrimmage and ran for 184 yards on 6.3 yards per carry against Starpoint last week. It allowed the passing game to open up and quarterback Justin Horvath was superb throwing on the run, finishing 9 of 10 for 135 yards. Evading defensive ends Anthony Molinaro and Stefaan Fearon — who have combined for eight sacks — will be his toughest test to date.
Lockport (3-2, 3-1) quarterback Jason Green has thrown 12 touchdown passes in the last three games, but will face a defense that has 10 sacks from eight different players. Green must get the ball out quickly to Logan Wendt (25 receptions for 384 yards and eight TDs) and Kai Tran (24 receptions for 342 yards and 4 TDs). Mixing in Jaheim Clayton on the ground will also help slow down the rush.
Medina (4-0) at Wilson (3-2), 7 p.m. Friday
Medina faces its toughest challenge to date, while Wilson desperately needs a signature win in a critical Class C North contest.
No one has been able to slow down the Mustang offense yet, as they come in averaging 41.5 points per game and have allowed 28 points all season. Xander Payne has thrown three touchdown passes in all four games this year and it is difficult to predict which direction he wants to throw. Greg Thompson (4), Joe Cecchini (3), Jarin Rhim (3) and Iverson Poole (2) all have multiple touchdown catches this season, while running back Noah Skinner has picked up more than 100 yards on the ground in the last two games.
The Lakemen are looking to rebound from a 38-20 loss to Akron and the key is eliminating miscues. Wilson has thrown five interceptions in its two losses, but none in its three wins. With a logjam for the final two spots in the Class C playoffs, the Lakemen need a win to keep pace.
Kenmore West (2-3) at North Tonawanda (1-4), 7 p.m. Friday
It has been a tough three weeks for North Tonawanda, scoring a total of 18 points. Now it meets a Kenmore West squad that gave up a season-high 35 points in a loss to Clarence last week.
The Lumberjacks need a jolt on offense after averaging 200 yards the last three games. That jolt needs to come from quarterback Nash Reiselman, who has gone 16 for 37 for 134 yards during that span. A few big plays from Reiselman could help turn running backs Sam Heim and Dennis Johnson loose on the ground.
Da’Meek Dennis has emerged as the top offensive threat for the Blue Devils, rushing for 215 yards and three touchdowns over the last two weeks. But they will also be looking to return to show last week’s loss was an aberration. Kenmore West had surrendered 20.3 points per game in its first four contests, and all but a 54-20 win over Niagara Wheatfield were one-possession games in the fourth quarter.
Burgard (2-3) at Lewiston-Porter (1-2), 12:30 p.m. Saturday
Lewiston-Porter is back on the field and got back in the win column against Roy-Hart/Barker/Lyndonville on Tuesday. The Lancers play Burgard in their second game in four days after missing three of the last four contests due to COVID-19.
Getting quarterback Trent Reid into a rhythm throwing the ball is critical for Lew-Port, as is keeping Burgard running back Lamar Hampton away from big plays. Hampton has 227 yards and a touchdown on 5.8 yards per carry this season.
Newfane (2-3) at Cardinal O’Hara (0-3), 1 p.m. Saturday
Newfane gets a reprieve from the Class C playoff chase this week, but still puts up its two-game winning streak against Cardinal O’Hara in a non-league contest.
The Panthers have managed to move the ball differently in both wins. After Ryan Kramp threw for 354 yards and four touchdowns against Springville, they switched to a run-first offense and Chase Braman ran for 159 yards and two touchdowns last week against Tonawanda. This is a chance to create some consistency in one or both areas heading into the final two weeks of the season.
O’Hara has struggled to move the ball on the ground, totaling 133 yards on 3.3 yards per carry this season, but quarterback Brandon Threet is capable of big plays. He has 450 yards and three touchdowns, but is also completing 42% of his passes with four interceptions, so forcing him into long down and distance scenarios is imperative.
Niagara Falls (0-5) at Hutch Tech (0-5), 2 p.m. Saturday
Someone gets its first win of the season in this Class AA matchup and both teams need something positive to happen. Niagara Falls has lost three of its last four games by 28.3 points per, while Hutch Tech has 22 points in its last four outings.
Whoever can get the better of the running game should come out with a win. Expect a heavy dose of Joey Kusmierski for the Wolverines, while David Nixon leads Hutch Tech with 301 yards on 5.9 yards per carry this season.
Niagara Wheatfield (1-4) at Starpoint (4-1), 2 p.m. Saturday
Starpoint rebounded from its first loss of the season with a 20-14 win over McKinley on Tuesday and have another quick turnaround against Niagara Wheatfield in Class A North play Saturday.
After throwing for 167 yards total in the previous two games, Carson Marcus got back on track against McKinley with 253 yards and two scores. Providing Marcus time to throw has been the key all season, because when he has time to throw, Evan Dean and Evan Floss have been open. Despite a loss to Grand Island, Starpoint is still in the hunt for a Class A North title as one of four teams entering Week 6 3-1 in league play.
For the first time all season, quarterback Xander Fletcher was held in check for the Falcons in a 47-12 loss to Lockport. Fletcher went 9 of 22 for 59 yards after entering with a 67.9% completion rate and 165 yards per game. Mixing in Fletcher’s arm with Te’Sean Mathews — who has shown glimpses this season — on the ground is necessary to keep pace with the Spartans on offense.
Pioneer (4-2) at Roy-Hart/Barker/Lyndonville (0-5), 7 p.m. Saturday
Roy-Hart/Barker/Lyndonville came within a hair of its first win on Tuesday. The Silverbacks rallied from a 17-0 fourth-quarter deficit against Lewiston-Porter and had a chance to take the lead before falling 17-14.
Jordan Terwilliger continues to be the top offensive threat for RBL and had his best game against the Lancers, with 119 yards on 20 attempts. Trenton Muck threw five interceptions in the first four games, but came back for his first two touchdowns to Justin Terwilliger on Tuesday.
Pioneer prefers to keep the ball on the ground and Jack Buncy is the top choice to carry the ball. Buncy has rushed for 527 yards and nine touchdowns this season, while Jayden Okhamvilaysack has 375 yards and three scores on 6.8 yards per carry.
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
