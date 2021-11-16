Greg Thompson finds niche in Medina offense after transferring from Albion

MEDINA — Mustangs typically don’t handle well in heavy snow. But on Saturday, the fastest Mustang in Medina’s garage navigated through mounds of snow and the Fredonia defense like a snowmobile.
Greg Thompson always wanted a chance to shine, but rushing for 265 yards and four touchdowns on 10 attempts in the Section VI Class C championship game wasn’t something anyone could have predicted.
Less than a year ago, Thompson felt he was not going to get the athletic opportunities he desired at Albion, so he transferred 13 miles west to his former school’s biggest rival. Medina was not sure what it was getting.
On Saturday, Thompson came up with the biggest performance in the biggest game of his career. The senior was the catalyst as the Mustangs racked up a Section VI championship game-record 590 rushing yards in a 58-6 win over Fredonia for the first Far West Regional berth in program history.
“I thought my cousin (Iverson Poole) was going to do his thing out there, but things happen,” Thompson said. “I stepped up to the plate and I just took over. … It definitely shell-shocked me. Four touchdowns, in the Bills’ stadium, with 265 yards — that’s crazy. I definitely didn’t think that was going to happen.”
Questions surrounded Thompson when he took the field in the spring. Was he good enough to play? Could he be accepted among rivals? Was he going to like his new school? All of those questions were cleared up in one practice.
While Thompson was immediately one of the fastest players on the field, his transfer was not finalized in time to play the spring football season. He attended a few practices, but the feeling of being only a spectator was too frustrating and he ultimately watched the Mustangs win a sectional championship from afar.
“Everybody was skeptical, especially the first day,” Medina senior Joe Cecchini said. “Nobody knew who this new kid was. But as soon as we gave him the ball and saw him fly past everybody, everyone just said, ‘Yeah, he just proved himself. He’s welcome on the team.’”
When he finally touched the field, Thompson was immediately recognized as the team’s top deep threat, despite never playing a down of varsity football. His role has evolved throughout the season, with Medina recognizing he needed to be a significant part of the offense.
Early in the season, Thompson was simply utilized as a deep-ball receiver that occasionally carried the ball on a jet sweep. With a deep stable of skill players, Thompson was not relied upon heavily. In fact, his 10 carries against the Hillbillies were the most touches he’s gotten all season and his 265 yards were six shy of his entire season rushing total.
“We gave him some packages out of the backfield,” Medina head coach Eric Valley said. “He’s got a handful of packages that he’s comfortable with and confident with. It just so happened those packages were the ones we ran over and over with against Fredonia. He can hit home runs.”
But throughout the year, Thompson’s ability with the ball in his hands has been a constant. He has 906 yards from scrimmage and is averaging 17.7 yards per touch, while scoring 10 touchdowns (five rushing, five receiving).
Given his success rate, Thompson could easily demand more opportunities with the ball. He could have demanded more carries against Fredonia, given he scored on runs of 82, 45, 44 and 32 yards.
However, Medina spread the ball around, just as it has all season. Xander Payne ran for a career-high 209 yards and three scores, while Noah Skinner also eclipsed the 100-yard plateau. The Mustangs now have five players with at least 300 yards rushing this season and four players with at least five rushing touchdowns.
“I was always patient. It was always the best thing for me to be patient,” Thompson said. “I knew I was going to get the ball. I’m pretty fast and versatile. … It feels good getting the ball. Having great blockers in front of me gets me in the end zone.”
Medina plays Section V’s East Rochester/Gananda in the NYSPHSAA Class C quarterfinals at noon Saturday at Williamsville South High School.
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
