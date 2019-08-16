Hagerty, Ruppert, Stedman make VI Hall

Three locals will see their names enshrined with some of Western New York's best as members of the Section VI Hall of Fame's Class of 2019.
Francis "Fran" Hagerty, Hal Ruppert and William M. Stedman will be officially added to the Hall as part of a 14-member class at the sixth annual induction ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 6 at The Columns Banquets in Elma.
Hagerty was a football star at Niagara Wheatfield, earning All-State large school recognition as a receiver in 1978. He went on to play one season of defensive back at Syracuse in 1979.
Ruppert, a member of Starpoint's Class of '64, went on to leave an impact as a baseball and basketball coach for the Spartans. He was a member of Starpoint's inaugural Wall of Fame class in 2004.
Stedman served as Barker's athletic director for 33 years until his retirement in 2006.
The Class of '19 is highlighted by Ron Jaworski, the Lackawanna native who went on to play quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles and become a popular analyst on ESPN. Also being inducted are: Cheryl Bailey (Southwestern, contributor), Robert P. Barczak (Sweet Home, administrator), Bill Bergey (Pine Valley, athlete), Paul A. Borkowski (Alden, coach), Tommy Colella (Albion, athlete), J. Peter Dygert (BOCES, contributor), Joe Ehrmann (Riverside, athlete), Richard W. Harvey (Kenmore-Tonawanda, coach), Charles M. Senn (Cattaraugus-Little Valley, coach) and Janice Sackett Williams (Akron, coach).
Dinner reservations are $30 per person and must be made by Nov. 19. To make a reservation, contact Pauline Turski (821-7581/pturski@e1b.org) or visit section6.e1b.org/HOFRSVP.
