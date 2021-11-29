SANBORN — Brandi Cochran knew Elanna Lysiak had something special the moment she saw her play.
Lysiak could spring to the top of the net for a block, she could leap to pound the ball with power and precision and she had yet to begin high school at Niagara Wheatfield. Still, there was talent within Lysiak to be great.
But it would have been impossible to predict Lysiak would lead the Falcons to three Niagara Frontier League championships, three Section VI Class A championships, two berths to the NYSPHSAA Class A state semifinals and one trip to the state finals.
Yet, Cochran’s prediction proved true and her prized pupil produced a resume among the best in Western New York during the last four seasons. With another NFL title, Section VI title and state berth this season, the Niagara Wheatfield senior has been named the Greater Niagara Newspapers girls volleyball player of the year.
Lysiak has not made a decision about her athletic career beyond high school, but she is leaning toward pursuing softball in college. If she has played her final competitive volleyball match, Lysiak is content with the way it ended.
“I don’t think I’ll ever experience what I did during volleyball season,” Lysiak said. “Most people don’t get to go to states at all and saying you got to go twice for one sport is incredible. … Leaving a sport behind is hard, but the I went out — I couldn’t be happier.”
When Cochran first saw Lysiak, she barely had two years of volleyball experience, but she was a 5-foot-7 freshman-to-be. She only grew about 2 inches during her four years of high school and most top hitters usually transition to the outside at some point, but Lysiak was trained to be a middle blocker from the start of her career.
Lysiak stayed in the middle throughout her stint with the Falcons and her production as a hitter was not affected, even if it meant playing against taller girls at the net.
She started in the middle as a freshman as Niagara Wheatfield advanced to the Class A state finals in 2018. For Cochran, perhaps the lone regret was not teaching Lysiak to be a six-rotation player, because the team’s hitting ability declined when she was forced to leave the match. Still, there were no disappointments with Lysiak’s performance.
“My expectations were very high,” Cochran said. “I’m not sure I expected her to lead a team to states not once, but twice. But I always thought that she was a special player and I was not disappointed.”
An untouchable legacy
There are players that no one forgets. They are responsible for a standard that coaches hold to future players, not just for their skill and achievements in the arena, but for how they interact with teammates and coaches.
Not only did she produce results on the court, but Lysiak developed into one of the most important voices in the huddle for Niagara Wheatfield.
When Lysiak voiced an opinion or encouragement, teammates were attentive and her emotion following a significant kill or block reverberated through the other players on the court and on the bench.
“Elanna has that fire you can’t teach,” Cochran said. “When you talk about that player who just wants to win and losing is not an option, that’s the player you want to coach because you can’t teach it. She was the example, not only in the skill that she showed, but the drive and want to win. That was a big part of the reason we went so far this year and her freshman year.
For Cochran, Lysiak is not a player that will be forgotten. While she may not be wearing her familiar No. 4, nor part of practices or bus rides, Lysiak’s name is sure to be referenced on a regular basis.
Cochran believes Lysiak will be the standard for future Falcons and not just because of her 1,014 kills, 152 aces and 96 blocks.
“She will be one — if I have anything to say about it — that goes into the hall of fame,” Cochran said. “I will be referencing her for as many years as I have left coaching. Her name will be coming up any time I need to pick my girls up or to give them some type of positive example. She is irreplaceable. Not that I’m expecting anyone to fill her shoes, but it’s not possible.”
Less than two weeks removed from the final match of her career at Niagara Wheatfield, Lysiak was not able to fully reflect on the season or her career. But despite falling short of advancing to the state finals, she is content with how the year unfolded.
Lysiak produced 307 kills, 58 aces and 32 blocks, while the Falcons did not lose any of their 21 best-of-5 matches. In fact, Niagara Wheatfield won its last 28 traditional matches of 2021, a feat few players can claim at the end of their careers.
“I’m pretty grateful for our team and our season,” Lysiak said. “Going undefeated is pretty rare. … Winning the section titles and the state titles with (Cochran) means a lot. In years before, I don’t know if they had as good of a run.”
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
