High schools can allow limited fans

Home teams across Western New York will be able to have a limited number of fans in attendance at high school sporting events for the remainder of the winter season.
The Section VI executive committee voted Tuesday to allow two spectators per athlete for each home team, starting today, reversing the no spectators rule it had enacted Jan. 28.
The Monsignor Martin Athletic Association quickly followed suit, announcing the same rules for its teams.
"As we stated late last month, it was our intent to review local data and trends this week," Section VI President Brett Banker, athletic director for the Ken-Ton School District, said in a statement. "In addition, we surveyed all member schools in an effort to gauge their thoughts. It was clear that school districts supported a Section-wide policy and that is what we have created."
Districts hosting basketball games or swim meets will have the final say on allowing the limited spectators. Because hockey and bowling are hosted by private businesses, teams will have to adhere to those facilities' rules.
Schools could also elect to adjust the two-spectator rule down if they consider their facilities insufficient to safely host two spectators for each athlete.
"We realize that based on the differences in facilities and staffing across the Section, we need to offer schools some flexibility to create protocols that work for them," Banker said. "We are grateful for the support of our schools, school leaders, and the patience that so many have displayed. We're all after the same thing."
