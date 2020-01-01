Honors at 33rd annual WNY high school football awards banquet  

Contributed photoCanisius football was honored at the 33rd Annual WNY High School Football Awards Banquet, from left, with head coach Rich Robbins, Samuel Haring, C.J. Ozolins, Donovan Cornelius, Niagara Falls native JoJo Dixon, Lockport native Tyler Baker, and assistant coach Bryce Hopkins all in attendance, on Saturday, Dec. 28, at Classics’ V Banquet & Conference hall in Amherst.