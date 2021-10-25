HS FB Week 8: Medina, GI secure top seeds with Week 8 wins

MEDINA — Iverson Poole’s fourth-quarter touchdown run gave Medina a 30-28 win over Albion to secure its second consecutive unbeaten regular season on Friday.
The Mustangs trailed after back-to-back touchdowns by the Purple Eagles in the third quarter but rallied. Poole ran for 89 yards and three touchdowns in the game. He also had five receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown.
Xander Payne went 14 for 23 for 159 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing for 51 yards. Greg Thompson had 65 yards on three receptions. Noah Skinner made 11 tackles and a sack, while Joe Cecchini also had 1 1/2 sacks.
Javon Jones led Albion with 90 yards and a touchdown on 11 attempts, while Amari Jones had 58 yards and a score and Jacob Hughson had two touchdown runs.
Medina (8-0) is the top seed in Class C and hosts No. 8 Eden/North Collins at 7 p.m. Friday in the quarterfinals. Albion (5-2) hosts Olean at the same time in the Class B bracket.
Grand Island 51, Sweet Home 14
GRAND ISLAND — Justin Horvath threw five touchdown passes as Grand Island won Class A North outright and secured the top seed in sectionals on Friday.
Horvath finished 16 for 21 for 214 yards and an interception. Brian Bielec ran for 166 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. Jackson Jones had five catches for 72 yards and two touchdowns. Tyler Figliola had 72 yards and a touchdown on six receptions. Brayden Willats and Marcus Celano also had touchdown catches.
Jordan Theodore and Jared Harris had touchdown runs for the Panthers, while Jake Dunstan went 4 for 15 for 26 yards and an interception.
Grand Island (7-1, 6-0 A North) hosts No. 8 Hamburg at 7 p.m. Friday. Sweet Home (6-2, 4-2) travels to A South's Frontier at 7 p.m. Friday.
Wilson 19, Newfane 7
WILSON — Luke Atlas made a diving interception to secure Wilson’s fourth consecutive win over rival Newfane on Friday in Class North action.
Atlas ran for 107 yards and a touchdown on 21 attempts. Tyler Yousett went 11 of 15 for 104 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He also scored the go-ahead 24-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Chris Dispenza caught a touchdown pass and Xavior Fitzgibbon made eight tackles.
Ryan Kramp went 4 of 13 for 51 yards and two interceptions for the Panthers. Chase Braman ran for 51 yards on 10 carries, while Charles Larose had a touchdown run. Scottie Penwright made an interception.
Wilson (5-3, 3-2 C North) is the No. 1 seed in the Class C Funke Bowl and hosts JFK at 6 p.m. Thursday in a semifinal. Newfane finishes the regular season 3-5 and will play a match-up game Wednesday night at Roy-Hart/Barker/Lyndonville.
North Tonawanda 42, Tonawanda 16
TONAWANDA — North Tonawanda used a 22-point second quarter to beat Tonawanda in the 112th T-NT Classic on Friday.
Nash Rieselman went 12 of 22 for 273 yards and threw six touchdown passes. Ayden Woolston had 106 yards and two touchdowns on three catches, while Dennis Johnson had two receptions for 72 yards and two scores. John Pirinelli and Justin Van Volkenburg also had touchdown catches.
North Tonawanda (2-6) hosts Amherst in a match-up game at 6 p.m. Thursday. Tonawanda finishes the season 0-8.
Roy-Hart/Barker/Lyn 28, Lake Shore 12
MIDDLEPORT — Roy-Hart/Barker/Lyndonville outscored Lake Shore 22-0 in the second half to earn its first win of the season on Friday.
Jordan Terwilliger ran for 147 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries for the Silverbacks, while Drew Sandolfini also had two rushing touchdowns. Trenton Muck made three interceptions and recovered a fumble, while Zach Hill had nine tackles and a fumble recovery. Jacob Gould had an interception.
RBL finishes the regular season 1-6 and will host Newfane in a match-up game Wednesday. Lake Shore (1-7) travels to Burgard at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Class B Funke Bowl semifinals.
South Park 44, Lockport 23
BUFFALO — Parrell Fulgham ran for 243 yards and three touchdowns as South Park ran past Lockport in a non-league game Friday.
Fulgham also had two interceptions on defense. Noah Willoughby went 14 for 28 for 216 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions for the Sparks. Amar Paulk had four grabs for 75 yards and two scores.
Jason Green went 17 of 30 for 144 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions for the Lions. Jaheim Clayton had a rushing touchdown, while Matthew Schaffert caught a touchdown pass. Sayveon Jones had an interception and Anthony Molinaro had a sack.
Lockport (4-4) is the No. 7 seed in Class A and travels to No. 2 Jamestown at 7 p.m. Friday. South Park (3-5) is the No. 4 seed in the Class A Chuck Funke Bowl and travels to No. 1 Starpoint at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Starpoint 27, Burgard 6
PENDLETON — Carson Marcus threw three of his four touchdown passes in the first half as Starpoint cruised past Burgard in a non-league game on Friday.
Marcus finished 16 of 19 for 231 yards and an interception. Evan Floss had 65 yards and a touchdown on three receptions, while Evan Dean had seven grabs for 64 yards and a score. Nate Lee added 55 yards and a touchdown on three receptions. Derek Kneepel also caught a touchdown. Thomas Browne made 17 tackles.
Kire Eaglin went 8 of 13 for 83 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions for the Bulldogs, while Lamar Hampton had 101 yards on 18 carries.
Starpoint (6-2) hosts South Park in the Class A Funke Bowl semifinals at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Burgard (3-5) hosts Lake Shore at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Class B Funke Bowl.
WNY Maritime 52, Lew-Port 6
YOUNGSTOWN — WNY Maritime scored 46 points in the first half to roll past Lewiston-Porter in Class B North action on Friday.
Damien Littleton ran for 113 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries, while Braylen Boyd had 105 yards and a touchdown on six carries. Jameer Thomas also had 101 yards on five attempts as the Falcons ran for 422 yards as a team.
Maritime (6-2, 6-0 B North) is the top seed in Class B and hosts Pioneer at 2 p.m. Saturday in the quarterfinals. Lew-Port (1-6, 1-4) travels to Dunkirk at 7 p.m. Friday for a Class B Funke Bowl semifinal.
McKinley 20, Nia. Wheatfield 14
BUFFALO — McKinley finished the regular season with an overtime win over Niagara Wheatfield on Saturday morning in Class A North play.
Tyrone Hughes ran for 153 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries for the Macks, while Brandon Liggans went 6 of 9 for 141 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Azari Adugnae also had 103 yards and a touchdown on nine attempts.
Xander Fletcher went 11 of 22 for 175 yards, while rushing for a touchdown for the Falcons. Te’Sean Mathews had 63 yards and a touchdown on 11 attempts.
McKinley (5-3) travels to West Seneca West in the Class A Funke Bowl at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Niagara Wheatfield finishes the regular season 1-7 and will host Williamsville East in a match-up game Wednesday night.
