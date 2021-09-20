HS football roundup: Lockport, Wheatfield earn first wins

LOCKPORT — Jason Green did not miss on any of his eight pass attempts and five of them went for touchdowns as Lockport picked up its first win of the season, 52-6, against North Tonawanda on Saturday.
Green threw for 235 yards and four of his touchdowns came in the first half as the Lions built a 39-0 lead. All three of Logan Wendt’s three receptions for 80 yards resulted in touchdowns, while Matthew Schaffert had a 27-yard touchdown catch. Kai Tran had two catches for 79 yards and a score, while Anthony Bowman had 67 yards and a touchdown on six carries, along with a 48-yard catch. Jaheim Clayton had 84 yards on five carries, while returning the opening kickoff 75 yards for a score.
Defensively, Stefaan Fearon had nine tackles and a sack, while Anthony Molinaro had a sack and returned a fumble 47 yards for a touchdown.
Nash Reiselman went 9 of 17 for 78 yards and a touchdown for the Lumberjacks, while Dennis Johnson had two catches for 33 yards and a score. Andrew Kosikowski had 62 yards on 10 attempts and Sam Heim had 53 yards on 10 attempts.
Lockport (1-2) hosts Sweet Home at 2 p.m. Saturday. North Tonawanda (1-2) hosts Starpoint at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Niagara Wheatfield 26, Niagara Falls 21
NIAGARA FALLS — Tremell Mathews dove into the end zone for the game-winning touchdown with 33 seconds left to give Niagara Wheatfield its first win of the season over Niagara Falls on Friday.
Xander Fletcher went 10 of 18 for 151 yards, a touchdown and an interception, while also running for two scores for the Falcons. Te’Sean Mathews ran for 91 yards on 16 attempts and a sack on defense. Tremell Mathews had a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown. Thomas Jessie ran for 66 yards on four carries.
Joey Kusmierski had three rushing touchdowns for the Wolverines, while Xzavion Nix made two interceptions.
Niagara Wheatfield (1-2) travels to Kenmore West at 2 p.m. Saturday, the same time Niagara Falls (0-3) hosts Lancaster.
Starpoint 39, Kenmore East 6
PENDLETON — Carson Marcus threw for five touchdowns as Starpoint built a 26-point halftime lead in a win over Kenmore East on Friday.
Marcus finished the game 24 of 31 for 301 yards and two interceptions. Evan Floss had 11 receptions for 135 yards and four touchdowns, while Evan Dean had six receptions for 119 yards and a touchdown. Jason Richardson also added an interception on defense for the Spartans.
Danny Klein went 12 of 29 for 223 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Jacob Coburn made nine receptions for 193 yards and a touchdown. The Bulldogs were limited to minus-2 yards rushing on 22 attempts.
Starpoint (2-0) travels to North Tonawanda at 7 p.m. Thursday. Kenmore East (0-2) hosts Grand Island at 7 p.m. Friday.
Grand Island 36, McKinley 8
GRAND ISLAND — Grand Island opened its Class A North slate by jumping out to a 29-8 halftime lead on McKinley on Friday.
Justin Horvath went 12 of 20 for 223 yards and two touchdowns for the Vikings, while Brian Bielec recorded his second consecutive 100-yard game, running for 104 yards and a touchdown on 18 attempts. Tyler Figliola had 104 yards and a touchdown on four receptions, while Mike Coburn had four catches for 86 yards and a score. Josh Mallabar ran for a touchdown and recorded a sack.
Figliola also had two interceptions on defense, while Jackson Jones also had an interception. Liam Snyder had nine tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery. Parker Aronica and Isaac Quick each had sacks.
Azari Adugnae ran for 102 yards on 10 attempts for the Macks, while going 4 of 10 for 66 yards and three interceptions through the air. Tyrone Hughes had 81 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. Julian Crawford, Mekhi Shurford and Rashawn Riley all had asacks.
Grand Island (2-1) travels to Kenmore East at 7 p.m. Friday. McKinley (1-1) hosts Hutch Tech at the same time.
Akron 22, Newfane 21
AKRON — Akron scored 14 points in the fourth quarter to survive a scare from Newfane in Class C North action on Friday.
Travis Fry led the Tigers, going 5 of 12 for 46 yards and an interception through the air, while running for 52 yards and a touchdown on nine attempts. Christopher Bergman had 56 yards on nine attempts, while Brody Hibbard had 47 yards and two touchdowns on 18 attempts.
The Panther offense came alive for a season-high 260 yards from scrimmage. Ryan Kramp went 5 of 12 for 110 yards and an interception. Charles Larose ran for 58 yards and a touchdown on 11 attempts, while Chase Braman and Chase Harrington had rushing touchdowns. Ben Dickinson added an interception.
Akron (3-0) travels to Medina at 7 p.m. Friday. Newfane (0-3) travels to Springville at 7 p.m. Monday.
Medina 34, Lackawanna 16
LACKAWANNA — Medina outscored Lackawanna 14-0 in the second half to cruise to its ninth consecutive win on Saturday.
Mustang quarterback Xander Payne threw three touchdown passes for the third straight outing, going 11 of 23 for 164 yards. Noah Skinner ran for 133 yards and a touchdown on 13 attempts, while also having 1 1/2 sacks and a fumble recovery on defense. Jarin Rhim had five receptions for 53 yards and a score and Joe Cecchini had 40 yards and a touchdown on three catches. Iverson Poole had a 48-yard touchdown grab.
William Gechell went 8 of 17 for 126 yards and two touchdowns for Lackawanna. Jordan Rivers had 70 yards and a touchdown on four receptions and Shyheim Smalls had three catches for 46 yards and a score, while also making 11 tackles on defense.
Both teams play at 7 p.m. Friday. Medina (3-0) hosts Akron while Lackawanna (1-2) plays Eden/North Collins in Eden.
Albion 42, Wilson 16
ALBION — Albion jumped out to a 20-0 advantage to stay unbeaten with a non-league win over Wilson on Friday.
Sh’Kwe Riley ran for 135 yards and three touchdowns on 11 attempts for the Golden Eagles, while Amari Jones had 83 yards and a touchdown on seven attempts. Brendan Labaron had an interception on defense and Aquil Gaffney added a sack.
Tyler Yousett went 7 of 27 for 43 yards and three interceptions for the Lakemen, while Drew Dabill went 4 of 9 for 104 yards and a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown. Paul Smith had four receptions for 74 yards and a score. Luke Atlas made an interception on defense.
Albion (3-0) travels to Burgard at 7 p.m. Friday. Wilson (2-1) hosts Tonawanda at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Maryvale 27, Roy-Hart/Barker/Lyn 0
MIDDLEPORT — Maryvale put up 413 yard of total offense in a win over Roy-Hart/Barker/Lyndonville on Saturday in Class B North play.
Justus Hill ran for 119 yards on 14 attempts and Matt McCuiston had 82 yards on nine attempts. Will Schiller went 6 of 7 for 81 yards and a touchdown, while also running for 70 yards and a touchdown on 10 attempts. Dezmin Walker had two rushing touchdowns and Hunter Murphy had a touchdown reception.
Jordan Terwilliger ran for 115 yards and a touchdown for the Silverbacks, while Drew Sandolfini had 80 yards on six carries. Zach Hill made 10 tackles on defense. Terwilliger and Lucas Drees also had fumble recoveries.
Maryvale (1-2) hosts Lewiston-Porter at 7 p.m. Friday, the same time RBL (0-2) hosts Western New York Maritime in Middleport.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.