HS Football Roundup: Medina mauls Akron to clinch Class C North title

MEDINA — Medina scored 46 points in the first half to shut out Akron 54-0 on Monday to win the Class C North championship for the second consecutive season.
Xander Payne went 7 of 8 for 85 yards and two touchdowns, while Iverson Poole ran for 95 yards and a touchdown on 10 attempts and had an interception. Noah Skinner had two rushing touchdowns and a punt block and Jarin Rhim had four receptions for 43 yards and two touchdowns, while making an interception. Robert Arnold had a rushing touchdown and Greg Thompson had an interception.
The Mustangs recovered two onside kicks in the first quarter. Medina also beat Tonawanda 62-0 on Thursday.
Medina (7-0, 6-0 C North) hosts Albion at 7 p.m. Friday. Akron (5-2, 5-1) hosts Cleveland Hill at 7 p.m. Friday.
Lockport 56,Kenmore East 6
LOCKPORT — Lockport needed a win and some help to get into the Class A North playoffs and it got both.
The Lions clinched their first playoff berth since 2015 with a win over Kenmore East on Saturday. Meanwhile, they were able to secure a playoff spot after Kenmore West defeated Starpoint.
Despite sharing a 4-2 record with Starpoint, Lockport clinches based on point differential in league play.
Jason Green went 18 of 32 for 385 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions, while also rushing for 61 yards and a score. Jaheim Clayton ran for 106 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. Logan Wendt caught four passes for 100 yards and a score, while Kai Tran had five receptions for 115 yards and a score. Shey Williams caught two touchdown passes, while Anthony Bowman hauled in another.
Gio Munisteri went 16 of 38 for 125 yards, a touchdown and an interception for the Bulldogs, while Jacob Coburn had 103 yards and a touchdown on six catches.
Lockport (4-3, 4-2 A North) plays South Park at 7 p.m. Friday at All-High Stadium. Kenmore East (0-6, 0-5) travels to Kenmore West at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Kenmore West 41, Starpoint 14
KENMORE — Kenmore West dashed Starpoint’s playoff chances as Jermaine Atkins ran wild in a Class A North win.
A week after running for 251 yards and seven scores, Atkins ran for 357 yards and five touchdowns on 29 attempts. Jason Britton added 80 yards on 12 carries as the Blue Devils accumulated 586 yards of total offense.
Carson Marcus finished 15 of 28 for 212 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions for the Spartans, while Evan Dean had 159 yards and a touchdown on nine receptions. Derek Kneepel caught a 9-yard touchdown pass.
Kenmore West (4-3, 4-1 A North) hosts Kenmore East at 2 p.m. Saturday. Starpoint (5-2, 4-2) hosts Burgard at 7 p.m. Friday.
Grand Island 50, Niagara Wheatfield 6
SANBORN — Grand Island clinched the No. 1 seed in Class A North thanks to six Justin Horvath touchdown passes in a win over Niagara Wheatfield on Friday.
The Vikings have secured the top spot based on point differential, but can win the league championship outright with a win over Sweet Home on Friday.
Horvath finished 14 of 21 for 238 yards, while Tyler Figliola had five receptions for 93 yards and three touchdowns. Brian Bielec ran for 117 yards on 11 carries, while Joe Dlugokinski had a rushing touchdown and a receiving score. Jackson Jones and Liam Snyder both caught touchdown passes. Snyder also had two sacks on defense.
Xander Fletcher went 6 of 20 for 111 yards and a touchdown for the Falcons. Te’Sean Mathews ran for 71 yards on 13 carries, while Shawn Watson had 38 yards and a touchdown on four receptions.
Grand Island (6-1, 5-0 A North) hosts Sweet Home at 7 p.m. Friday. Niagara Wheatfield (1-6, 0-5 A North) travels to McKinley at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Cleveland Hill 14, Newfane 0
NEWFANE — Newfane’s playoff hopes were crushed in a Class C North loss to Cleveland Hill on Saturday.
Larry Burgin ran for 172 yards on 26 attempts for the Golden Eagles, who ran for 294 yards on 34 attempts as a team.
Ryan Kramp went 10 of 22 for 121 yards and three interceptions for the Panthers. Charles Larose had 65 yards on three attempts, while Scottie Penwright had 61 yards on five receptions. Jared Traverse had 15 tackles, while Larose added 12.
Cleveland Hill (3-4, 2-2 A North) travels to Akron at 7 p.m. Friday. Newfane (3-4, 2-3) travels to Wilson at 7 p.m. Friday.
Wilson 32, Alden 0
ALDEN — Wilson snapped a two-game skid with a non-league win over Alden on Saturday.
Three of Tyler Yousett’s four completions resulted in touchdowns for the Lakemen. Yousett finished 4 of 6 for 76 yards. Luke Atlas ran for 107 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries, while also catching a 43-yard touchdown pass. Evan Wolfe added 51 yards and a touchdown on nine attempts. Mason Branca and Paul Smith both caught touchdown passes.
The Bulldogs were limited to 97 yards of total offense.
Wilson (4-3) hosts Newfane at 7 p.m. Friday. Alden (1-6) hosts JFK at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Cheektowaga 28, Roy-Hart/Barker/Lyn 6
CHEEKTOWAGA — Roy-Hart/Barker/Lyndonville had six turnovers, including four in five possessions in the second half in a Class B North loss to Cheektowaga on Friday.
Cameron Warburton ran for 140 yards and a touchdown on 24 attempts for the Warriors. Drew Sandolfini had the lone touchdown for the Silverbacks.
Cheektowaga (2-4, 2-2 B North) travels to Lewiston-Porter at 7 p.m. tonight. RBL (0-6) hosts Lake Shore at 7 p.m. Friday.
Williamsville South 48, Lewiston-Porter 14
WILLIAMSVILLE — Williamsville South ran for 431 yards to top Lewiston-Porter in a non-league game on Friday.
Chrsitian Dewer ran for 247 yards and four touchdowns on 10 carries for the Billies, while Nathaniel Zachery had 104 yards and two scores on seven attempts.
Williamsville South (5-2) travels to Williamsville East at 7 p.m. Friday. Lew-Port (1-4) hosts Cheektowaga at 7 p.m. tonight.
