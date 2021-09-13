HS football roundup: Medina, Wilson pick up shutout wins; Ben Bunker wins first game for North Tonawanda

NEWFANE — Medina jumped out a 24-0 halftime lead to cruise past Newfane 40-0 in Class C North action on Saturday.
Xander Payne threw three touchdown passes for the second consecutive game for the Mustangs, going 16 for 22 for 238 yards. Greg Thompson had 116 yards and two touchdowns on four receptions, while Jarin Rhim had six catches for 53 yards and Joe Cecchini had a touchdown catch. Robert Arnold had 95 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries.
The Panthers were limited to 71 yards of total offense, as Ryan Kramp went 2 for 12 for 33 yards and an interception. Chase Braman had seven carries for 26 yards. Brett Bucolo had seven tackles and Simon Lingle had a sack.
Medina (2-0) travels to Lackawanna at 1 p.m. Saturday. Newfane (0-2) travels to Akron at 7 p.m. Friday.
Orchard Park 42, Grand Island 31
ORCHARD PARK — Ben Gocella threw five touchdowns in the first half as Orchard Park built a 35-8 halftime lead on Grand Island on Friday.
Gocella finished 19 for 28 for 354 yards and six touchdowns, with three going to receiver Dylan Evans, who had seven receptions for 64 yards for the Quakers. Kegan Mancabelli had 139 yards and two touchdowns on six receptions, while Jeremey Copeland had 89 yards and a touchdown on six catches.
Justin Horvath went 25 of 48 for 264 yards and a touchdown while also running for two touchdowns for the Vikings. Brian Bielec ran for 104 yards on 10 attempts. Jackson Jones made seven catches for 136 yards and Josh Mallabar had 43 yards and a touchdown on four receptions.
Grand Island (1-1) hosts McKinley at 7 p.m. Friday to open Class A North play. Orchard Park (1-1) travels to Lancaster at 7 p.m. Friday.
North Tonawanda 36, Kenmore East 23
NORTH TONAWANDA — North Tonawanda scored 30 second-half points, including 14 in the fourth quarter, to secure Ben Bunker’s first win as head coach Thursday.
Dennis Johnson had a huge game for North Tonawanda (1-1), racking up 145 yards from scrimmage and four total touchdowns. He had 106 yards on the ground and scored on three of his six carries. Nash Reiselman went 8 for 12 for 113 yards, a touchdown and an interception, while also rushing four 81 yards. Sam Heim ran for 97 yards and a score on 12 carries.
Danny Klein went 13 of 21 for 166 yards and two touchdowns for Kenmore East (0-1), while Jacob Coburn had five receptions for 121 yards and two touchdowns.
The Lumberjacks travel to Lockport at 2 p.m. Saturday. The Spartans travel to Starpoint at 7 p.m. Friday.
Wilson 20,Cleveland Hill 0
CHEEKTOWAGA — Tyler Yousett threw three touchdown passes as Wilson blanked Cleveland Hill in Class North play on Saturday.
Yousett finished 10 of 19 for 133 yards, with two of his touchdown passes coming in the first half for the Lakemen. Luke Atlas ran for 73 yards on 11 attempts, while catching a 28-yard touchdown pass and made an interception on defense. Two of Chris Dispenza’s three receptions resulted in touchdowns. Xavier Fitzgibbon made eight tackles and Evan Mahar had a sack and a fumble recovery.
Wilson (2-0) travels to Albion at 7 p.m. friday. Cleveland Hill (1-1) travels to Tonawanda at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Sweet Home 24,Niagara Wheatfield 14
SANBORN — Sweet Home scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to slip past Niagara Wheatfield on Thursday in Class A North action.
Diar Fleming led the Panthers with 189 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries, including a game-clinching 6-yard touchdown with less than 2 minutes to play. He also had three receptions for 33 yards. Quarterback Jake Dunstan went 7 of 13 for 122 yards and an interception.
Xander Fletcher had an efficient night for the Falcons, going 20 for 24 for 150 yards and two touchdowns. Jayden Baker made four grabs for 47 yards and a touchdown, while also making a sack on defense. Gavin Cerrillo had 10 catches for 41 yards and Shawn Watson had a 30-yard touchdown catch.
Sweet Home (2-0) hosts Kenmore West at 7 p.m. Friday. Niagara Wheatfield (0-2) travels to Niagara Falls at 7 p.m. Friday.
Kenmore West 24, Lockport 20
KENMORE — A Jason Britton touchdown with 2 minutes, 13 seconds to play allowed Kenmore West to give Lockport its second consecutive loss to start the season.
Britton ran for 113 yards and three touchdowns on 23 attempts for the Blue Devils, while Wyatt Sander had 56 yards on 16 attempts. Connor Walker went 9 for 15 for 109 yards and an interception.
Jason Green went 17 of 27 for 171 yards, a touchdown and an interception for the Lions. Green also ran for a score. Logan Wendt had six receptions for 57 yards and a touchdown. Matthew Schaffert made three grabs for 77 yards. Anthony Bowmen tacked on a rushing touchdown. Raymond Gillie had 16 tackles.
Lockport (0-2) hosts North Tonawanda at 2 p.m. Saturday while Kenmore West (1-1) travels to Sweet Home at 7 p.m. Friday.
Clarence 41,Niagara Falls 6
CLARENCE — Clarence jumped out to a two-touchdown lead on Niagara Falls and rolled to a Class AA win on Friday.
Scott Raymond ran for 98 yards and a touchdown on 10 attempts for the Red Devils, while Garrett White had 74 yards and a touchdown on 10 attempts. White also went 3 for 5 for 45 yards and a 22-yard touchdown pass to Grayson White. He also had a sack and recovered a fumble on defense.
Niagara Falls (0-2) hosts Niagara Wheatfield at 7 p.m. Friday. Clarence (2-0) plays Bennett on Thursday at All-High Stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.