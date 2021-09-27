HS football roundup: Starpoint rolls past North Tonawanda to stay unbeaten

NORTH TONAWANDA — Starpoint improved to 3-0 by riding its rushing attack, which totaled 230 yards in a 33-6 Class A North win over North Tonawanda on Thursday.
Jason Richardson got the bulk of the work, rushing for 119 yards and two touchdowns on 21 attempts. Evan Floss had 60 yards on nine attempts. Carson Marcus went 3 of 7 for 60 yards and a touchdown pass to Evan Dean. Marcus also ran for a touchdown. Colby Lawrence had a sack on defense and recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown on offense.
Sam Heim ran for 53 yards and 15 attempts for the Lumberjacks, while Austin Nachreiner had 52 yards and a touchdown on three attempts. Nash Reiselman went 4 of 10 for 17 yards through the air.
Starpoint travels to Grand Island at 7 p.m. Friday. North Tonawanda (1-3) travels to Sweet Home at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Maryvale 21, Lewiston-Porter 6
CHEEKTOWAGA — Maryvale limited Lewiston-Porter to 167 yards of total offense in a Class B North win on Friday.
Justus Hill ran for 100 yards and a touchdown for the Flyers, while Will Schiller went 3 of 5 for 86 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns.
Trent Reid went 6 of 11 for 50 yards and a touchdown to Conner Fitzsimmons for the Lancers. He also had 54 yards on the ground and Ryker Savard ran for 57 yards.
Maryvale (2-2, 2-1 B North) travels to Lake Shore at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Lew-Port (0-2, 0-1) plays at Albion at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Lockport 42, Sweet Home 0
LOCKPORT — Lockport scored its second consecutive win in Class A North play, blanking Sweet Home in a homecoming tilt Saturday.
Jason Green tallied five total touchdowns for the second consecutive week for the Lions, going 18 of 28 for 175 yards and three scores while also rushing for two touchdowns. Kai Tran had 62 yards and a touchdown on seven receptions. Takhi West and Matthew Schaffert had touchdown grabs. Jaheim Clayton ran for 79 yards on 15 attempts, while returning a fumble 56 yards for a score.
The Panthers were held to 137 yards of total offense after entering the game unbeaten.
Lockport (2-2, 2-1 A North) travels to Niagara Wheatfield at 7 p.m. Friday. Sweet Home (3-1, 2-1) hosts North Tonawanda at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Grand Island 55, Kenmore East 6
KENMORE — Grand Island racked up 485 yards of total offense in a Class A North road win Friday.
Justin Horvath went 9 of 11 for 161 yards and four touchdowns for the Vikings, while Joe Dlugokinski ran for 145 yards and a touchdown on eight attempts. Brian Bielec had 86 yards and two touchdowns on seven attempts, along with a 22-yard receiving score. Tyler Figliola had 80 yards and a touchdown on four receptions, while Jackson Jones had two receiving touchdowns.
Danny Klein went 10 of 24 for 90 yards for the Bulldogs and Owen Davidson had a rushing touchdown.
Grand Island (3-1, 2-0 A North) hosts Starpoint at 7 p.m. Friday. Kenmore East (0-3) hosts McKinley at 7 p.m. Friday.
Wilson 48, Tonawanda 0
WILSON — Wilson ran wild on Tonawanda to pick up a Class C North shutout win on Thursday.
The Lakemen ran for 261 yards and four touchdowns, with Luke Atlas running for 121 yards and two touchdowns on 14 attempts. Jayden Dietz added 67 yards and a touchdown on 10 attempts. Tyler Yousett went 4 of 8 for 86 yards and two touchdowns, both to Chris Dispenza. Xavier Fitzgibbon had nine tackles, a sack and a 5-yard rushing touchdown.
Wilson (3-1, 2-0 C North) travels to Akron at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Tonawanda (0-4, 0-2) plays at Newfane at 2 p.m. Saturday.
WNY Maritime 50, Roy-Hart/Barker/Lyn 8
MIDDLEPORT — Western New York Maritime jumped out to a 34-0 halftime lead in a Class B North win over Roy-Hart/Barker/Lyndonville on Friday.
Jordan Terwilliger ran for 40 yards on 12 carries, while Trenton Muck had a rushing touchdown for the Silverbacks. Muck also went 4 of 6 for 33 yards, along with a two-point conversion to Luey Castro.
Maritime (2-2, 2-0 B North) travels to Cheektowaga at 7 p.m. Friday. RBL (0-3) takes on host Burgard at 7 p.m. Friday at Riverside High School in Buffalo.
Kenmore West 54, Niagara Wheatfield 20
KENMORE — Kenmore West mounted a 40-6 halftime lead and ran for six touchdowns in a win over Niagara Wheatfield in Class A North action Saturday.
Da’Meek Dennis had 121 yards and two scores on 17 carries, Jason Britton had 67 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries and Jermaine Atkins had two rushing touchdowns for the Blue Devils, who also held Niagara Wheatfield to minus-5 rushing yards in the game.
Xander Fletcher went 12 of 18 for 172 yards and three touchdowns for the Falcons. Gavin Cerrillo had 105 yards and two touchdowns on four receptions, while Shawn Watson had a touchdown grab.
Kenmore West (2-2, 2-1 A North) travels to Clarence at 7 p.m. Friday. Niagara Wheatfield (1-3, 0-2) hosts Lockport at 7 p.m. Friday.
Lancaster 41, Niagara Falls 6
NIAGARA FALLS — Lancaster bounded to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter to top Niagara Falls in Class AA play Saturday.
Micah Harry ran for 80 yards and a touchdown on 15 attempts for the Legends, while Jakob Zimmerman had two rushing scores. Noah Kimble threw for 74 yards and a score, while rushing for another.
Lancaster (4-0, 3-0 AA) travels to Bennett at 7 p.m. Friday. Niagara Falls (0-4, 0-2) travels to Williamsville North at 7 p.m. Friday.
