HS football Week 5: Grand Island, Starpoint clash for No. 1 spot in Class A North

GRAND ISLAND — The top spot in the Class A North standings is on the line when Starpoint travels to Grand Island at 7 p.m. tonight.
The Spartans boast a 3-0 record, while the Vikings enter 3-1 and both are 2-0 in league play this season. Both teams also share prized senior quarterbacks with top-notch receiving corps who have faced little resistance this season.
Grand Island’s Justin Horvath has thrown for 863 yards and 10 touchdowns, while throwing one interception in 97 attempts this season. His group features three receivers — Jackson Jones (257 yards), Tyler Figliola (231) and Mike Coburn (205) — who are capable of surpassing 100 yards on any given night.
Starpoint’s Carson Marcus is no slouch either, throwing for 564 yards and 10 touchdowns, with two interceptions. He also has a talented receiving tandem in sophomores Evan Dean (295 yards) and Evan Floss (189 yards). Dean is the team’s deep threat, while Floss can make plays in the passing attack and on the ground.
With two talented passing games, the winner may be decided based on which team runs the ball better. The Spartans had a non-existent running game during their first two games, but recently-converted running back Jason Richardson exploded for 119 yards and two scores last week against North Tonawanda. Grand Island’s ground game features Brian Bielec, who has 296 of his 330 yards in the last three games and has averaged 8.3 yards per carry.
Lockport (2-2) at Niagara Wheatfield (1-3), 7 p.m. tonight
Lockport looks to continue its ascent in the Class A North standings against a Niagara Wheatfield team reeling from a 34-point loss to Kenmore West. The Lions have won their last two games after starting the season 0-2 and have outscored opponents 94-6 in those games.
Jason Green has been red-hot the last two games for Lockport, finding the end zone five times in each contest. The junior quarterback has also spread the ball around, as Kai Tran and Matthew Schaffert have emerged as big-play threats and tight end Logan Wendt is seemingly always open with 252 yards and six touchdowns on 20 receptions.
Xander Fletcher has quietly had a prolific season at quarterback for the Falcons, throwing for 660 yards and seven touchdowns on 67.9% completions. The key will be the ground game, though, as they ran for 176 yards in a win over Niagara Falls but have averaged 64.7 in losses, including seven yards on 16 attempts last week.
Niagara Falls (0-4) at Williamsville North (2-2), 7 p.m. tonight
Niagara Falls is still searching for its first win of the season and have dropped both Class AA games by scores of 41-6, including last week against Lancaster. Williamsville North has had an uneven campaign this fall and are coming off a 28-6 loss to Clarence.
Stopping running back Kendal Donovan will be critical for the Wolverines, as the junior has compiled 357 yards and five touchdowns on 7.6 yards per carry. He also has 11 receptions for 142 yards in the passing game.
Roy-Hart/Barker/Lyn. (0-3) at Burgard (1-2), 7 p.m. tonight
Roy-Hart/Barker/Lyndonville is looking for its first win as an 11-man co-op, and its contest against Burgard at Riverside High School begins a stretch of four games in 14 days.
The Silverbacks must find some consistency on offense, where Jordan Terwilliger (155 yards) and Drew Sandolfini (137) have carried the brunt of the load. Both are averaging 6 yards per carry, but the offense must sustain drives more often to keep it close.
Burgard has also experienced its share of struggles after opening the season with a 22-21 win over East Aurora/Holland. The Bulldogs lost their ensuing two games by a score of 94-6 before last week’s contest against Albion was canceled due to COVID.
Wilson (3-1) at Akron (3-0), 7 p.m. tonight
Wilson rebounded from its first loss to thump Tonawanda 48-0 last week, getting back on track just in time to face unbeaten Akron in Class C North action. The Tigers missed last week’s contest due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the district.
Tyler Yousett had a bounceback game for the Lakemen, throwing for 86 yards and two touchdowns on eight attempts. They also ran the ball well against the Warriors, totaling 261 yards and four touchdowns. Luke Atlas has run for 293 yards on 6.5 yards per carry and his presence will be needed to open the passing game.
Akron does not spread the ball around often, but hasn't needed to. Quarterback Travis Fry has thrown for 367 yards and six touchdowns, while running for 195 yards and three scores. Brody Hibbard has been dangerous as well, running for 331 yards and six scores on 7.4 yards per carry.
Medina (3-0) at Cleveland Hill (2-2), 2 p.m. Saturday
COVID-19 issues with Akron has been the lone obstacle in Medina picking up a win each week this season. With last week canceled, the Mustangs are still unbeaten and face a contrasting style against Cleveland Hill in Class C North action.
Medina has gotten big performances on the ground from Noah Skinner and Robert Arnold in recent weeks, but quarterback Xander Payne’s right arm has been the most dangerous weapon thus far. Payne has three touchdown passes in all three games, while Jarin Rhim, Joe Cecchini, Iverson Poole and Greg Thompson have all caught multiple touchdown passes.
The Golden Eagles prefer to keep the ball on the ground and will need to do so in order to keep the ball away from Payne and Co. as long as possible.
North Tonawanda (1-3) at Sweet Home (3-1), 2 p.m. Saturday
North Tonawanda travels to Sweet Home in a battle of two Class A North teams looking to rebound from tough losses. The Lumberjacks have allowed 85 points in the last two weeks, while the Panthers were blanked 42-0 by Lockport in their first loss of the season.
Finding some success in the passing game could spark North Tonawanda, as quarterback Nash Reiselman has gone 20 of 40 for 185 yards in losses this season. The Lumberjacks also must find a way to avoid drive-crippling penalties, which haunted them in last week’s 33-6 loss to Starpoint.
Without leading rusher Diar Fleming last week, Sweet Home couldn't find consistency on offense, aside from 93 yards on eight carries from Jordan Theodore. Jake Dunstan went 5 of 20 for 65 yards, but quarterbacks have thrown for 588 yards and nine touchdowns on 69.8% completions against North Tonawanda this season.
Tonawanda (0-4) at Newfane (1-3), 2 p.m. Saturday
After starting the season 0-3, Newfane is looking to start a winning streak against Tonawanda in Class C North play. The Panthers are coming off a thorough 39-14 win at Springville on Monday after scoring 34 points total in the first three games.
Ryan Kramp had the best game of his career against Springville, going 15 of 19 for 354 yards and four touchdowns while running for two more. Kramp had completed 16 passes for 214 yards in the first three games.
The Panthers could have a chance to get their ground game rolling, as the Warriors have allowed four rushing touchdowns in three of four games and 13 total for the season.
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.