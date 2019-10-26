PENDLETON — Many “what if’s” have to be crossing the minds of those in the Spartan faithful.
Class A-1’s No. 3 seed West Seneca West was able to knock off A-2’s No. 2 seed Starpoint, 27-8, in the first round of the Section VI playoffs Friday night. WSW (7-1) advances to Class A’s semifinal round, where it will battle McKinley next weekend.
Starpoint (4-4, 4-2 A-2) was unable to muster up any offense after Jake Dean (72 rushing yards, TD) scored on the first play from scrimmage from 52 yards out.
One must wonder what could have been for the Spartans offense. Through four games to start off the year, Starpoint was averaging 34.5 points per game behind the play of QB Carson Marcus and WR Joe Carlson, as well as the play-calling of offensive coordinator Justin Baumann.
All three were inactive Friday night, with Marcus and Carlson suffering season-ending injuries in Weeks 4 and 7, respectively, while Baumann was unable to roam the sidelines after being ejected in the second half of the last week’s non-league rivalry game at Lockport.
Head coach Al Cavagnaro knew his team had the deck stacked against it, but he loved the fight and heart that his players showed.
“It’s a shame for all the work these kids put in that we lose a Carlson, you lose your quarterback,” Cavagnaro said. “Your left guard (Dom LaGamba) goes down early in the game and so, it just stinks that a part of football is injuries. It’s just tough that we got hit hard with them, but they didn’t quit.”
WSW was led by QB Liam Scheuer and RB Isaiah Simmons, who both pounded in two scores on the ground. Although West had success running the ball, the Spartans did not yield many big plays throughout the game.
The D held up for a big goal line stand to close the first half and forced two turnovers. Dean (18 tackles) and Hunter Briggs (8 tackles, 2 pass deflections, fumble recovery) carried the unit, while Colby Lawrence (fumble recovery) chipped in as well.
With this one last home game at Tudor Stadium, ‘Coach Cav’ was able to reflect on the moment and what has come about in his 34-year Starpoint tenure.
“This is the only place you want to be at, right here. Hey, we got to the playoffs,” Cavagnaro said. “When (assistant coach Tim) Racey and I started, we were lucky to get a win. Then all of a sudden, ‘wow, we’ve got a shot at the Funke Bowl.’ Now, it’s the norm to be in the playoffs here and it’s wonderful. It goes to everybody: to the administration here that backed us, to the coaches that gave up their free time, to the kids that whenever you said be there, (they) were there. I mean, that’s what’s special about a Spartan.
“You saw it tonight. They didn’t quit. They knew what they were up against, they knew what was going on. We were very limited on what we could do, but they fought right to the end. That’s what makes this place so special.”
The Spartans closed out the 2019 season losing four of their final five games, leaving many wondering what a healthy group could have put together.
For more from sports reporter Khari Demos, follow him on Twitter @riri_demos.
