NIAGARA FALLS — Jaemara Sturdivant made history for Niagara Falls.
The junior became the first Wolverine to win a Niagara Frontier League girls championship in diving at the league meet on Thursday at Niagara Falls High School. Sturdivant finished with a score of 354.856, topping Niagara Wheatfield’s Sophia Patterson by 2.45 points.
Following the swimming portion of the meet Friday, Kenmore emerged as the NFL swimming and diving champion, compiling 261 points to top North Tonawanda by 16. Niagara Wheatfield was third with 222, while Lockport (188) was fourth, Lewiston-Porter (125) was fifth, Grand Island (119) was sixth and Niagara Falls (114) was seventh.
Lew-Port’s Maya Marcyan also made history, breaking the NFL record in the 100-meter backstroke. The senior raced to a time of 59.29 seconds, breaking the previous record of 59.60 seconds, set by Kenmore West’s Alex Dockstader in 2004.
Freshman Chloe Marcyan won the 200 individual medley, racing to a time of 2:14.626 seconds, which topped the field by more than 8 seconds. Both Marcyans teamed with Kristin Wilson and Sydney Jokic to win the 200 medley relay in 1:56.046 seconds, barely nipping Niagara Wheatfield (1:56.176).
Alaina Roberts was a double winner for the Lady Jacks, capturing the 100 butterfly in 1:00.536 seconds. Roberts edged both Marcyans, Maya (1:00.536) and Chloe (1:00.886), by less than a second. The North Tonawanda junior also joined Reagan Carney, Meredith Roberts and Allison Chaplin to win the 200 freestyle relay in 1:00.886 seconds.
Ava Pauly won two events for Niagara Wheatfield, winning the 100 freestyle (56.456 seconds) and the 100 backstroke (1:09.646) by more than three seconds apiece. Teammate Sarah Carlson won the 50 freestyle in 25.196 seconds, edging Roberts and Kenmore West’s Amelia MacKinnon by less than a second.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.