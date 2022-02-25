MIDDLEPORT — With a Niagara-Orleans League boys basketball championship at stake, Royalton-Hartland needed a spark. Coach Joe Pawlak barked at his leading scorer, Aiden Petrie.
He didn’t demand more points or shots. He wanted defense, rebounds and tenacity. The exact message: “Come on, you need to be a junkyard dog.”
Petrie had a season-low eight points — more than 10 below his average — but six of his 14 rebounds were offensive and the Rams beat Medina by 18 points. Jamel Johnson Jr. had a career-high 34 points, but most of them came off 11 rebounds and five steals, taking bumps and finishing shots in the paint.
Johnson and Petrie — along with sharpshooter Vinny Buscarino — account for 77% of Roy-Hart’s points this season, but their contributions extend beyond the scorebook. Johnson and Petrie haul in nearly half the team’s rebounds and have accounted for more than half its steals. One of the two leads the Rams in every major statistical category.
Every good team has aggression, grit and grime. It usually doesn’t come from star players. Roy-Hart’s top players are the exception. Johnson and Petrie have been tenacious, like junkyard dogs thrashing to break their chain.
As games become tighter, more physical and heated, the Rams hope their toughness is pivotal as they enter sectionals as the No. 1 seed in Class B-2 and open up at noon today hosting No. 8 Southwestern.
“The little things are more important than the big things sometimes,” Johnson said. “We know we have to do everything every game and we have to get it done to win.”
A willingness to bang in the post isn’t a surprise when it comes to the 6-foot Petrie. That’s how he carved a role early in his career for Roy-Hart. He only averaged 7.3 points per game as a freshman on junior varsity but still made the varsity squad the following year.
Petrie earned minutes as a sophomore through fighting for rebounds and playing defense, with half of his 5.1 rebounds per game coming on Rams misses. He also averaged seven points per game without Pawlak calling a play where he was the primary scoring option.
Last season saw Petrie begin to improve his skills, bumping his totals to 14.3 points and 9.2 rebounds as the Rams reached the Class B-3 sectional final. But he was the only player returning from that squad who saw significant playing time and it took some time to adjust to finally being the No. 1 scoring threat.
Petrie has seven 20-point games this year after having three in his first two varsity seasons, but the first didn’t come until a Jan. 6 game against Newfane. Buscarino had 24 points in the game and the Panthers opted to guard him in a box-and-one. Petrie took advantage, Roy-Hart won 67-49 and it started a run of four 20-point performances in five games.
“I needed him to go find the ball and rebound like he used to. That still had to be part of his game,” Pawlak said. “... It took him some time, but he found his way by going back to the offensive rebounds and playing tough, playing physical.”
Since that game, Petrie has been consistent. He has scored in double figures in all but one game, with seven double-digit rebound games and five double-doubles.
He is averaging a career-high 19.4 points per game, but he is also putting up the best number of his career in every other category, including 1.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game. Of his 9.2 rebounds, 3.6 come on offensive, proving the grit hasn’t left his game.
“I don’t think it’ll ever go away,” Petrie said. “I think I’ll always have it.”
Johnson’s ascent has also been gradual, in part because he sat out all of last season due to COVID-19 precautions. After a promising freshman season, Roy-Hart was excited about his prospects and his absence left the team without a true point guard.
Johnson stepped right back into the lineup over the summer but failed to score double-digits in three of the first four games as he learned to balance multiple roles. Following a four-point game in a three-point loss to Barker on Jan. 11, Johnson found his balance, putting up 18 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists in a 16-point road win over Medina.
“The biggest adjustment was playing team basketball. Over the summer it was just me balling,” Johnson said. “Coming back into the season we had to bond and get that chemistry back. Once we played a few games, we got it right back.”
The junior has become one of the most versatile guards in Class B, with 14.8 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 3.4 assists per game. He leads the team in rebounds and has a team-best nine double-doubles. Johnson was also one rebound and two steals shy of a triple-double in the season finale against Albion.
The 6-foot guard not only runs the offense, but he has six games with at least four offensive rebounds — including nine in a Dec. 28 game against LeRoy — and six games with at least five steals.
Johnson is now one of the top all-around players in the Niagara-Orleans League, it’s still hard for Pawlak to gauge if he is completely up to speed after missing an entire season.
“He made the best of it and he certainly wasn’t a kid who was at home sitting on the couch,” Pawlak said. “The guy’s got a ball in his hands all the time and I know he lifts (weights) on his own. Shots were harder to come by and that’s one thing I can help get him to the next level, but I’m pleased with where he’s at.”
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.