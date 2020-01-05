James shines for Lady Lions at New Years Classic

Lockport's Kahniya James had a big day Saturday at the New Year Celebration Track Classic, tying for the top time in New York State in the 55-meter sprint.
James ran a time of 7.12, which is also the 10th-best time in the country this indoor track season. In a weird twist, she finished second in the race, as Tapestry's Jada Kenner edged her by a hair at the finish line. Both went down in the record books at 7.12.
James also finished third in the 300, setting a school record with a time of 41.61.
James wasn't the only Lady Lion to shine. Stalwart Sydney Nowicki took the 3,000 at 10:44. Skylar Pointer finished third in weight throw (38 feet, 4 1/4 inches) and fifth in shot put (44-10 3/4), and Shay Fernbacher took fifth in pole vault (7-6).
Grand Island also had a pair of local girls show well. Natalie Carter won the 1,500-meter race walk at 8:29.18 and Riley Joseph placed fifth in the 1,000 (3:17.08).
On the boys' side, Niagara falls had a pair of first-place finishes while GI's Sebastian Melendez placed in just about everything.
Isaiah Williams won the 55 for the Falls at 6.71. The Wolverines also took the 4x200 relay in 1:35.07. Also for the Falls, Patrick Klinger added a fifth-place finish in the 1,000 (2:46.31).
Melendez placed second in the 600 (1:24.49), fourth in the 55 high hurdles (8.44) and fourth in the triple jump (40-0 1/4). The Vikings also took fifth as a team in the 4x400 relay, finishing at 3:55.29.
For the Lockport boys, Owen White (3,200) and Tranx Caubang (55 high hurdles) notched fifth-place finishes.
