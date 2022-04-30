NORTH TONAWANDA — Kylie Miranto has plenty of experience scoring goals in soccer and lacrosse, so why wouldn’t she be comfortable putting up points in flag football?
Miranto shined in the inaugural Section VI flag football game, scoring five touchdowns as North Tonawanda took down Niagara Falls 84-6 on Saturday. The senior scored the game’s first touchdown on a 36-yard run 43 seconds into the game.
The Lumberjacks had the appearance of a veteran squad, building a 48-6 halftime lead, running for five touchdowns, throwing for four and returning two of their five interceptions for touchdowns.
“Everyone that has been running this program is learning as we go,” NT coach Katie Harrington said, “but trying to make this a positive experience, especially for the athletes.”
Early in the game it seemed no one could catch the speedster who became a four-sport starter after stellar seasons in soccer and basketball and a strong start to the lacrosse season.
Miranto scored the first three touchdowns of the game on runs of 36, 64 and 18 and then caught a 38-yard touchdown from Lexi Brennan, before tacking on a 45-yard scoring jaunt.
“I was just trying to gain as many yards as I could,” said Miranto, who is set to attend Daemen to play soccer and lacrosse. “Even if you’re not scoring touchdowns, you just want to gain as many yards as you can.”
Brennan threw a pair of touchdown passes to Emily Zander and another to Madison Lederhouse. Elizabeth Lyons had a 15-yard touchdown, while Kelsie Meredith added a 32-yard score. Raygen Manzare and Ericka Kellar both had pick-sixes.
Marissa Garver connected with Alayha Carter on a 30-yard touchdown for the only score of the game for the Wolverines.
“It’s a learning experience actually playing a game against girls who are competitive,” Niagara Falls co-coach Jason Vranic said. “It’s not the outcome we wanted, but we’ll get back and get after it.”
North Tonawanda travels to Frontier at 2 p.m. on May 7 and Niagara Falls hosts Hamburg at noon on May 7.
Check back with us Monday for more on the start of flag football season.
