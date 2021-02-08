L/NF hockey dominates NT in season opener

LEWISTON — The Lockport/Niagara Falls boys hockey team opened the federation season with an exclamation point.
The Claws handled North Tonawanda in both squads’ season opener, as L/NF flexed its way to a 10-2 win Monday in a fanless Dwyer Arena at Niagara University.
“Just a total team effort,” said L/NF head coach Erik Musto. “I mean you look at the scoresheet, you’ve got one or two guys, maybe even three, from each of the lines I’ve got on there (that recorded points). Our defensemen played excellent, the score could’ve easily been a lot closer. Our goalie made a lot of key saves. But all in all, if you’re gonna kind of draw up a total team effort, that’s it tonight.”
All together, 11 Claws recorded a point in the win: Ciaran Hall (3 goals, 1 assist), Aidan Robins (2 goals, 2 assists), Nick Anzalone (2 goals, 1 assist), James Robinson (1 goal, 1 assist), Matt Ceccato (3 assists), Ben Shanley and Carson Robins (1 goal each), Joe Mullen (2 assists), Jack Chenez, Christian Anzalone and Adam Firkins (1 assist each).
L/NF (1-0) came out hot, scorching the Lumberjacks (0-1) with a 5-0 first period in which Anzalone, Shanley, Robinson and Hall got on the board, as the latter found the net twice en route to his hat trick. The second was highlighted by Hall’s third goal and the Robinses, as Aidan and Carson’s goals added to the Claws 8-0 margin through the second intermission.
The Jacks did show some life in the third with Ryan McAvoy and Nate Ziemba scoring off of two Owen Becigneul assists and another from Sean Graves. But L/NF put the finishing touches on this one, with Aidan Robins and Nick Anzalone notching their second scores of the night in the final period.
Musto discussed how a game like this could be attributed to the amount of training his players have been fortunate to have, unlike most other sports on the travel circuit. But since travel schedules were void of games throughout most of the offseason, Musto knows his players were chomping at the bit to get some game action.
“I think hockey in general, the fact that these kids have been doing nothing but practicing, I think that obviously benefits you,” Musto said. “Just in terms of being in shape, playing longer periods this season with having 17 minutes instead of 15 minutes. But certainly having those four offensive lines, and we can really rely on all of ‘em really at any point in the game, I think that’s huge.”
Musto also made sure to show his goaltender some love, as Aden Benson held the Jacks scoreless for the first 35 minutes of action, recording 18 saves in his 2021 debut.
“We’re at a point where, and you don’t want to get ahead of yourself, but in the past we’ve kind of been the team on the other end of it,” said Musto of the lopsided result. “So it’s certainly gonna take some time for us to learn how to play with that lead and really start to take some pride in our defensive end.
Aidan Robins discussed how important it was getting off to such a fast 5-0 start. Especially in hopes of setting up a strong start for the 2021 season.
“I thought we just, the whole time, we just laid it into them and we started off hot,” Aidan said. “We got off to a five-goal lead and then they just couldn’t catch up from there. ... I think we’ve been preparing for this for two years, we think this is our year. So we’re gonna hope that we just start it on a strong foot and we hope that we can keep going and hopefully win a lot of games.”
Robins stated how this first game was the “biggest game” for himself coming in, especially with the layoff from live-game action. He hopes this is the strong start that will be the catalyst to a fruitful season for the forward.
NT head coach Alan Zbytek was open about how a limited training camp is presenting a tall task for his roster to start the year. Having only six practice days, with four actual days on the ice, Zbytek hopes to use Monday’s outing as a growth point heading into a L/NF rematch later in the week.
“We knew coming out that only having six days to prepare, and the kids not being able to be together and play hockey games competitively, that we were gonna be rusty,” Zbytek said.
“That first period showed when we got ourselves in a hole. But we wanted to improve going into each period and we’re pleased that over the last two periods that we did just do that. We feel better moving into the game on Friday. ... So we’re looking to do that on a game and period basis, which is improve each period, correct on the mistakes that we made and be competitive and hopefully win a few games.”
Zbytek will be getting 12 new Jacks on the 20-man roster up to speed as the season plays out. His hope is that the 2-2 draw in the third period will be something to build on as NT preps for round two.
“We saw some encouraging signs over the last two periods that we’re gonna try to use that as momentum going forward,” Zybtek said. “With being more familiar with your linemates and making some better decisions on the ice.”
The Jacks and Claws close the week doing battle again, 5 p.m. Friday at Cornerstone Arena. Stay tuned in to TheOSCatNFHS YouTube channel to view a livestream of the game.
Follow sports reporter Khari Demos on Twitter @riri_demos. Also, be sure to listen to the GNN Sports Podcast, on Spotify, Anchor, Apple Podcasts and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.