Lady Hawks, loaded with locals, finish ranked 10th

The Cardinal O’Hara High School girls soccer team finished the season ranked 10th among New York State Catholic girls soccer teams and 126th overall in the state by MaxPreps.com.
The Lady Hawks finished the fall season 8-1-1 overall and 8-0-1 in the Monsignor Martin Athletic Association.
“It’s really amazing that we were champions three of my four years at O’Hara," said Lockport native Jillian Phillips, a two-year captain. "We’re tight-knit, communicate with each other and trust each other.”
In her senior year, Phillips scored 12 goals and three assists and was named league MVP. She was also named Monsignor Martin Class B Player of the Year and first team All-Catholic.
Among the top players on the team are Julia Harrington, Kirstin Gundell, Jackie Appenheimer and goalkeeper Sydney Mountain. Gundell is from North Tonawanda and is joined on O'Hara by her sister, Alyssa. Mountain is from Youngstown, and much like with the Gundells, Lady Hawks soccer is a family affair.
“I encouraged Sydney to play soccer as she was a volleyball star and had never played soccer,” Phillips said. "She was invaluable as a goalie and especially as a first-year player. Her sister, who was a goalie in her years at O’Hara, gave her pointers and was a mentor.”
Phillips herself began playing in first grade at Christian Central and played on a travel team.
“Because our (Cardinal O’Hara) team was undefeated in league games, we got to know each other so well. As for next year when the team loses its seniors, I have high hopes and I think the team will have a strong defense,” she added.
Tony Pulvirenti, athletic director at Cardinal O’Hara, congratulated the team on its outstanding year and recent rankings.
“It’s a great honor for our girls soccer team and the school and we are very proud of the season the Lady Hawks played,” he said.
Other locals on the Lady Hawks this season were Meghan Male (Lockport), Elise Wilsey (Wilson), Bethany Mandaville (Niagara Falls), Emily Hanes (Wheatfield) and Kelly Brown (NT).
