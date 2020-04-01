Lady Vikings star named GNN Sports Girls Basketball Player of the Year

GRAND ISLAND — One of the most important points in Lydia Sweeney's remarkable, four-year varsity girls basketball career at Grand Island High School was the one she made with her remarkable coach, Kristin Wegrzyn.
“I would not be the player I am without her being my coach,” said Sweeney, our back-to-back GNN Sports Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
“I was really into it mentally in my sophomore year, her first year. We talked a lot and I just knew what she wanted me to do and she was always reassuring me and keeping me focused,” Sweeney said.
The sharp-shooting, “gym rat,” Sweeney went on to establish herself as a bona fide Niagara Frontier League superstar with 441 points in her junior season and 550 this past winter season to finish with 1,335 career points — second all time at GI, behind Kallie Banker's 1,700, completed eight years ago.
“(Coach Wegrzyn) was always interested in me and in what I was thinking. After this season, she said she wanted to say, ‘thank you’ and that she respected me and really respected all my input. That meant more to me than any points I ever scored,” said the well-rounded Sweeney, who added 514 career rebounds, 351 assists, 336 steals and 64 blocks.
Coach Wegrzyn described the Cedarville-bound hardwood star Sweeney as, “a once in a while type of player."
“Her work ethic is second to none,” said Wegrzyn. “She’s a sponge and wants to know everything about the game, as well as put the time in to be the best and be dependable for her team.
Sweeney opened her varsity career with 126 points, 19 assists, 45 rebounds, 30 steals and 3 blocks in her freshman year, adding 228 points, 83 assists, 129 rebounds, 72 steals and 24 blocks in her sophomore year.
“She evolved each year. getting better and better,” coach Wegrzyn said.
“From her freshman year to sophomore year, it was learning how to be a leader and run the floor as the team's point guard. Sophomore year to junior year, her offense grew immensely — the way she learned how to create for herself and become a consistent scorer from beyond the arc and mid-range. Junior to senior year, her defensive tenacity (now that her shoulder was better), she was able to give all she had on every play defensively. I developed a defense around her so I could utilize her basketball IQ.”
Sweeney said she'll bring plenty of memories with her to her Ohio Division-II college.
“My junior year, getting to Buffalo State meant we finally broke through Hamburg. We ended up going to Buff State two times. And the NFL league championships — so many things to look back on,” Sweeney said. GI advanced to its second straight Class A-2 girls hoops title game at Buff State, losing to Will South back on March 8.
Another happy memory is topping the 1,000-point mark in her career.
“Going into that game, I was 15 points away, but I knew it was a likely situation, so at the beginning I was a little nervous,” Sweeney said. “But focusing on the game at hand, I tried to play my game and didn't keep track of how close I was getting. I just stepped in and took a shot that went in and then all of a sudden, everybody rushed me. That was a great feeling.”
Among her athletic heroes are Oregon hoops star Sabrina Ionescu.
“She was good last year, but I've just been getting to know more about her and from listening to all her interviews and her goals, I just love everything about her. She's going to be entering the (WNBA) draft.”
In the end, Sweeney, the school's second most prolific female hardwood scorer, said it's all about the team.
“I'll think about the points, but those things never mattered — the biggest goal was finding what your team needs and getting the job done and winning,” Sweeney said.
Wegrzyn predicted Sweeney will make a fantastic coach some day.
“She knew what I wanted from her and what I was thinking, defensively, without even telling her. She’s a coach's dream,” Wegrzyn said.
“Cedarville grabbed a good one.”
BREAKOUT BOX
Lydia Sweeney career basketball stats at GIHS
Season Points Assists Rebounds Steals Blocks
2019-20 540 135 180 143 22
2018-19 441 114 160 91 15
2017-18 228 83 129 72 24
2016-17 126 19 45 30 3
___________________________________________________
TOTALS 1,335 351 514 336 64
