WILSON — Week in and week out, the Lakemen keep finding new ways to win football games.
Wilson was able to fend off division rival Akron by a score of 20-6 Friday night in the first game on Wilson's new-look field. The win was crucial in the C North race, with the Lakemen (4-0, 3-0) now the clear cut divisional leader after four weeks.
The Tigers (3-1, 2-1) offense sputtered throughout, after losing their dynamic starting QB Adam Mietz on the first possession of the game. Wilson was able to feast from there, forcing three turnovers and holding Akron’s potent ‘O’ to just 131 yards.
“(It was) unbelievable,” head coach Bill Atlas said. “New turf, new field. I was just telling the team that’s a full team win again, (we’re) 4-0 and that one's for the community. I mean, they backed us, (we had a) packed house today and (they) were loud as heck. ... It really helped.”
Brayden Dunlap would pick off replacement signal caller Jacob Mazza in the third quarter, which was followed by Anthony Dispenza (five tackles, fumble recovery) scooping a Mazza fumble the next drive.
Jared Jaques would put the final stamp on it from there, picking off a pass and heading to pay dirt to put the game at 20-0 with four-and-a-half minutes remaining in the fourth.
Jaques talked about the play and how he came up big due to the unit around him.
“Honestly, the d-line hit the quarterback and made him throw it,” Jaques said. “Bad ball. Right place, right time.”
Atlas was pleased with his defense, which gave up its only points with just over two minutes to play.
“Well, that’s the one thing we work week in and week out and Coach (Matt) Faery‘s great at,” Atlas said. “He loves putting pressure on and when we put pressure on, we’ve got everything secure on the back side as well. And it’s been successful so we’re gonna keep riding it.”
Declan Faery continues to flash as one of the best players among Western New York small schools. The senior totaled seven tackles and added a fourth quarter sack, pushing his total to 7.5 for the season.
He talked about how important the win was and how it should impact the rest of their season.
“We knew coming in this is for first place,” Faery said. “We’ve gotta come out next week and win next week. Just keep first place (and) home (field advantage) throughout the playoffs. That’s just huge.”
Faery also talked about the team’s mentality to not relent when they saw that the Tigers had lost their trigger man.
“We emphasis all the time, ‘all gas, no breaks.’” Faery said. “Obviously, I wish he’s good (and) I hope he’s good. Never want to see someone get hurt but, yeah, it’s huge for us. He’s their best player, so when he got knocked out just a bolt of energy (came through).”
Faery (3 catches, 52 receiving yards) and Jaques (2 catches, 24 receiving yards, TD catch) were also factors on the offensive side. QB Bobby Atlas (9 for 19, 106 passing yards, 2 TD passes) continues his steady play under center and has still only turned the ball over once all season.
Atlas nearly put this game out of reach in the first half, connecting with Dunlap on a fourth-down screen play and then finding Jaques later on in the second quarter.
Dunlap had a solid outing overall, adding 68 offensive yards (48 rushing, 20 receiving) to go along with his INT and first half score.
Looking ahead, the Lakemen will battle with Class C power Cleveland Hill next, who should be ticked off after falling 47-0 to these same Tigers just last week. Coach Atlas does not want his team to get ahead of itself even after this early season success.
“We’ve just gotta go week to week,” Atlas said. “We cannot look ahead on anybody. I mean Cleve Hill has pounded us for years and years. So I’m expecting them to come in and be ready for bear, so we’ve gotta make sure we’re ready.”
