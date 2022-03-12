HENRIETTA — Snow gave way to sunshine for the drive to the Class B Far West Regionals, but Lewiston-Porter had no shelter for Waterloo’s offensive storm.
One win away from states for the first time in 30 years, the Lancers weathered an early outside barrage, only to be overpowered in the paint in the second half of a 70-45 loss to the unbeaten Indians on Saturday at Rush-Henrietta High School.
Waterloo hit six of its 11 3-pointers in the first quarter, but Lew-Port never allowed the lead to grow beyond 11. In the second half, however, 6-foot-1 Giavanna White-Principio was unmovable, carving out space in the paint on offense and creating a wall in front of the hoop defensively to push a seven-point halftime lead to 17 by the end of the third quarter.
The state’s top-ranked team extended its winning streak to 39 games and became the first team to score 70 points on the Lancers since Jan. 21, 2020.
“I’m so proud of what those girls accomplished athletically,” Lew-Port head coach Dick Lindamer said. “They’re sad now, but they’re going to smile tomorrow and appreciate what they accomplished.”
Lew-Port felt it needed to shoot well from the perimeter to win the game, but Waterloo eighth-grader Addison Bree’s six 3-pointers off the bench surpassed its entire team total (five) for the game.
Bree entered the game and abruptly hit three triples in the final 90 seconds of the first quarter, forcing the Lancers to play catch-up for the remainder of the game. She finished with 12 of her team-high 20 points, after averaging 6.8 points per game for the season.
“They’re No. 1 in the state for a reason,” Lindamer said. “They have really good players and they’re not hiding anybody. Not only can they shoot, but they can defend and they have size. They’re a pretty complete team if you ask me.”
Sophie Auer did just about everything imaginable to keep Lew-Port within reach during the first half. She scored the team’s final six points of the first quarter, while scoring 11 of the team’s 16 points in the second quarter to trim the Waterloo lead to 34-27 at halftime.
With the outside shots clanging off the rim, Auer found success driving to the rim and helped draw the second foul on White-Principio in the first half. She would have 17 of her game-high 22 points in the first 16 minutes, surpassing 20 points for the fourth time in five games.
“You see them knock down those 3s and think, ‘Man, we have to answer back,’” said Auer, who also grabbed 11 rebounds. “I’m just happy I could step up and get my team close to coming back.”
Lew-Port had the ball to open the first half and designed a play for Auer to drive at White-Principio in hopes of drawing a third foul. Lindamer felt there was a foul, but it was not called and Waterloo (25-0) pulled away not long afterwards.
With White-Principio — who scored 16 points — in the game, the Lancers shied away from driving to the rim and settled for shots on the perimeter. On one play, Lew-Port caught the ball 5 feet from the basket but backtracked to the perimeter with White-Principio looming.
“One play doesn’t change the game, but we really wanted to attack the basket, attack (White-Principio) and see if we could get her out of the game,” Lindamer said. “With her out of the game, the matchups were a lot better for us. But we didn’t get the call, it didn’t happen and they’re a really good team that knocked down shots.”
Aliza Whitehead added 11 points for Lew-Port, which finished the season 21-4.
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
