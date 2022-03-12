Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Windy with snow showers before midnight. Winds will diminish some overnight. Low 16F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with snow showers before midnight. Winds will diminish some overnight. Low 16F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.