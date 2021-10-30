WILLIAMSVILLE — Losing is hard. Losing a championship game is harder. Losing a championship game either team could have won is the worst.
As Lewiston-Porter walked off the field following the Section VI Class B1 boys soccer championship game against East Aurora on Saturday at Williamsville South High School, it felt the game slipped through its grasp.
The third-seeded Lancers knew it was going to be a defensive battle. The No. 1 Blue Devils had allowed the fewest goals in Section VI this season (7), while Lew-Port was tied for fifth (11). True to form, the game was decided by one goal.
Unfortunately for the Lancers, the goal came off the foot of East Aurora’s Liam Winters in the 34th of the first half. The goal gave the Blue Devils their eighth sectional championship since 2011.
“Whether it’s a 4-0 game or 1-0 game, it’s just tough and it hurts,” Lew-Port head coach Rick Sweeney said. “I didn’t see this being a 4-3 or 3-2 scoreline. I figured 2-1, 1-0 or shootout. Each team defended well.”
While play may have been even for most of the game, the best scoring chances in the second half belonged to Lew-Port. The Lancers had two corner kicks that resulted in prime scoring opportunities, including one that ricocheted off goalkeeper Jack Ervin’s hand and the crossbar with 10 minutes remaining. They also had a ball drift just wide of the right corner of the net moments later.
East Aurora’s defensive alignment forced Lew-Port to play balls along the sidelines and getting clean looks in the middle of the field was fruitless for most of the game. Any ball into the middle of the field was met by a sea of defenders and it ultimately kept the Lancers off the scoreboard.
“We’ve outplayed teams and sometimes it doesn’t go our way,” said Lew-Port senior Robert Woods, who finished his career second in program history with 71 goals. “We played a great game, but they did as well and they finished their chance.”
Lew-Port finishes the season 14-4-1.
Roy-Hart runs out of steam in B2 finals
Royalton-Hartland could not cash in on scoring chances when they arose and then they quickly evaporated.
The No. 3 Rams had four corner kicks in the first half against fifth-seeded Lackawanna in the Section VI Class B2 championship game on Saturday, but could not slip one in the net. Leading scorer Peter Martillotta also had a glorious one-on-one chance, but was stoned by goalkeeper Joseph Ahmed.
The chances that came often in the first half did not exist in the second, however, as the Steelers took control of the game and quickly pounced to score a 2-0 win for their fourth sectional title in six years.
“They squeezed one in and the momentum continued to shift with them,” Roy-Hart head coach Greg Martillotta said. “We battled the whole game. If we could have got one in the first half, it could have shifted the momentum in our favor, but it didn’t happen. They capitalized on their chances, and in the second half, (Lackawanna) owned it.”
Both of Lackawanna’s goals happened in a flash. Roy-Hart’s Jayden Swygert lifted his knee to play a ball and Lackawanna (14-4-2) defender Malik Albakri collided. A foul was called on the Rams and within seconds, the Steelers raced down the field. Abdoullaye Ba finished the play for the first goal of the game 10 minutes into the second half.
The second goal came 10 minutes later on a ball that bounced away from Roy-Hart keeper Zack Walker and skidded around the box, with both teams having ample whacks. Finally, Lackawanna’s Archie Saeed blasted it into the net for his first goal of the season.
“Give them credit, they brought it in the second half,” Martillotta said.
Roy-Hart ends the year 13-6.
Grand Island throttled by South
After sharing a Section VI championship with Williamsville South last season — no winner was decided by penalty kicks because there was no state competition due to COVID-19 — the Vikings entered 2021 looking for a decisive victory.
Things don't always work out as we'd hoped.
South got the last laugh Saturday, cruising to a 5-0 victory in the Section VI Class A2 championship game at Kenmore East.
The Billies (17-2) scored four times in the first half, including twice in a four-minute span, to put things away early.
It was just the third loss of the season for Grand Island (15-3-1), which had allowed just 12 goals all season entering the title game. The Vikings gave up more than one goal in just two games, a non-league loss to St. Joe's and to victorious Niagara Wheatfield in the Niagara Frontier League championship.
A win would have been GI's 11th VI championship, and sixth in the past eight seasons.
