There were still postponements and cancellations, but high school sports returned in full this year and Greater Niagara Region athletic teams shined.
With complete state playoffs coming back for the first time since fall 2019, local teams hauled in an awful lot of hardware. Twenty-six teams reached a sectional final, while 18 captured sectional championships, while seven qualified for states and two came a whisker from winning it all.
Decades-long droughts ended for some, while a few juggernauts stayed atop the sports mountain and others emerged as threats in years to come. After weighing the accomplishments of the top teams in each sport, it has been whittled down to the top-10 teams of the 2021-2022 athletic calendar year:
1. Lewiston-Porter girls soccer: Unabashed and unashamed, Lew-Port never hid their intent of finishing the season with a state championship. The bid for a state title came up one win short, but the Lancers made history in the process. After not getting to advance following a Section VI Class A-2 championship in 2020, Lew-Port moved down to Class B and rolled through sectionals, reaching the state semifinals for the first time since 1996 and the state final for the first time since 1994, where it fell to Bronxville 2-0. The Lancers boasted two of the top-three scorers in the section in Sophie Auer (34 goals, 20 assists) and New York State Class B player of the year Sarah Woods, who tallied 32 goals and 30 assists. They were dominant in the postseason, outsourcing opponents 30-7 in seven games, deserving enough for the top spot.
2. Starpoint boys hockey: Another state finalist that tallied so many come-from-behind wins that fans sat on the edge of their seats on pure instinct. The Spartans were an overtime goal from winning the school’s first state title. Still, they came from behind three times in the 7-6 loss to Pelham in the state final. Paced by senior co-captains Owen Kiesman and Bobby Taylor, they went 9-4 in one-goal games and the last four games of the season were decided by one goal. After appearing in the sectional final for the third time in four years and winning their second in that span, the Spartans appear ready to emerge as one of Western New York’s true hockey powers, particularly with players like Justin Bull (40 points), Alec Kirk (35) and Matt Myhalenko (31) slated to return next year.
3. Niagara Falls wrestling: No Section VI wrestling program had a better final month of the season than Niagara Falls. After failing to win a few key regular-season tournaments and missing out on the state dual tournament, the Wolverines had eight finalists at the Section VI Class AA meet, winning the title by 84.5 points. They sent 12 to the state qualifier and then pushed five to the state tournament. Eian Peterson (102 pounds), Jaden Crumpler (118), Amarfio Reynolds (126) and Mike Syposs (160) all won sectional titles, while Jesiere Carter (160) also advanced to states as a runner-up at sectionals. Niagara Falls was just as dominant in the Niagara Frontier League, winning its third consecutive title — going 7-0 by an average of 45.1 points per dual — and extending its league dual streak to 25 in a row.
4. Niagara Wheatfield girls volleyball: Despite not making it out of the round-robin pool play at states, Niagara Wheatfield finished the season without losing a traditional best-of-5 match. The Falcons won their third sectional championship in four years and extended its unbeaten streak in best-of-5 matches to 28 games. Behind four-year varsity players Elanna Lysiak and Kelsey Tylec, Niagara Wheatfield also advanced to states for the second time in four years, before going 2-4 in three two-set matches in Glens Falls. The Falcons only got pushed to five sets twice during the regular season and earned three-set sweeps 17 times in 21 matches, including 15 out of 16 in the Niagara Frontier League.
5. Medina baseball: COVID-19 has been the only thing to keep Medina from winning a sectional championship during the last four years. The pandemic canceled the 2020 season, but otherwise, the Mustangs have won three sectional championships in a row. Medina nipped rival Roy-Hart 1-0 in the Class B-2 final and defeated Depew for the overall Class B sectional title, before falling to Palmyra-Macedon in the Far West Regional. Carried largely by pitching for most of the season, Zach Fike, Aidan Paul and Xander Payne all threw no-hitters this season and none allowed more than 15 earned runs. Fike threw a shutout in the Class B-2 final for the second consecutive season, while Paul threw a two-hitter in the overall B final.
6. Niagara Wheatfield boys basketball: For the first time in 49 years, Niagara Wheatfield earned the title of sectional champions. The Falcons won their first Niagara Frontier League championship in program history, becoming the first team other than Niagara Falls to go undefeated in the league since 1988. All four of the team’s postseason games were decided by 10 points or fewer, including a 59-56 win over Williamsville East in the Class A-1 sectional final. The dynamic backcourt duo of Xander Fletcher and T.J. Robinson combined for 35.6 points per game, while senior Wyatt Cooper hauled in 251 rebounds. Niagara Wheatfield also swept Niagara Falls for the first time since the district consolidated into one high school in 2000.
7. Starpoint wrestling: It has been brewing for a few years, but Starpoint established itself as one of the premier wrestling programs in Western New York. The Spartans not only won their first Class A sectional championship for the first time since 2006, but they finished as the runner-up in the sectional dual tournament and used a wild card bid to reach the state semifinals. They sent all 13 wrestlers to the state qualifier, where eight finished in the top-four. Eighth-grader Griffin LaPlante won the 132-pound Division 1 sectional championship, while older brother Gage was the runner-up at 145. Both placed at states. Starpoint also won the ECIC tournament and the ECIC II dual title.
8. Medina football: After 32 seasons without a sectional championship, Medina won two in a calendar year. After going 6-0 in the spring to win the Class C title, the Mustangs proved it was no fluke by winning their first 11 games to once again capture a sectional championship. Their 17-game winning streak ended in a two-point loss to East Rochester/Gananda in the state quarterfinals. What truly made Medina’s run special was team balance. It averaged 41.7 points per game, but also only surrendered 8.5. The Mustangs also ran for 248.1 yards per game and Payne threw 136.3, becoming a true dual-threat team.
9. Lew-Port girls basketball: Auer’s game-winner with 3.2 seconds left gave Lew-Port its first girls basketball championship in 17 years. The Lancers not only beat Depew for the Class B-1 sectional championship, but also toppled Eden in the overall Class B championship before falling to Waterloo in the state quarterfinals. Lew-Port was simply dominant throughout the season, outsourcing opponents by an average of 29.8 points per game. It won 14 games by at least 30 points, eight by at least 50 and two by 60. The Lancers went 15-1 in the NFL — sharing the championship with North Tonawanda — and outscored opponents by 38.5 points per game.
10. Grand Island girls lacrosse. The program’s banner hung blank at the beginning of the season, but Grand Island put a pair of championships on the wall this year. The Vikings won their first conference championship in school history and then followed up by winning the Class C sectional title for the first time ever. They outscored opponents by 49 goals in conference games this season, going a perfect 6-0 in such games. Grand Island eventually blitzed Williamsville East for 13 second-half goals to win 21-11 in the Class C final, before eventually losing to Honeoye Falls-Lima in the Far West Regional. Four players recorded more than 50 points: Olivia Fox (90), Lily Koslowski (76), Juliet Chadima (56) and Ella Koslowski (54).
Honorable mention: Newfane won its sixth consecutive Section VI girls cross country championship. Royalton-Hartland won its first girls soccer sectional title in school history this season. Grand Island girls soccer reached the state quarterfinals for the fourth time in six years. Newfane won the Section VI Division 2 dual tournament and its eighth consecutive Niagara-Orleans League championship. North Tonawanda won the inaugural Division 1 flag football championship.
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
