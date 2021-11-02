EAST AMHERST — It took 25 years, but Lewiston-Porter is back in the Far West Regional.
Once a dominant Class B power in Section VI, the Lancers got caught in a logjam as one of many good teams in Class A in recent years and narrowly made the cut-off limit to drop to Class B this season.
But with a 5-1 win over Royalton-Hartland on Tuesday at Williamsville East High School, Lew-Port was crowned the overall Section VI Class B champion to reach its first Far West Regional since 1996.
The Lancers won the Class A2 sectional title last season, but NYSPHSAA canceled state tournaments due to COVID-19, preventing them from getting a crack at states. Now they are one win away.
“It means a lot to me because it’s a culmination of a lot of hard work, not just with the coaches, but the girls,” Lew-Port head coach Norm Forney said. “It’s a culmination of all the dedication these kids have to come to the summer camps, to do the offseason workouts, to do the personal training they get — this is why they train so hard. It’s the vindication of their hard work.”
Lew-Port boasts a dominant offense that scored five goals for the ninth time in 17 games this season, but more importantly, it has displayed an imposing defense that has not allowed more than one goal in seven consecutive games.
For the third straight game, the Lancers have faced one of the top-10 goal-scorers in Section VI and held her without a goal. They held the section’s leading scorer (East Aurora’s Anna Bean) and the No. 9 scorer (City Honors’ Uma Bhattacharjee) without a goal. Add Roy-Hart’s Kara Choate to the list.
Choate entered the game second in Section VI in goals (38) and points (85) and was held without a goal for the second time this season. She did earn an assist on a goal by Kaitlyn Mettler, but Lew-Port was effective with a defense that pushed its back row 10 yards over midfield and did not specifically mark Choate.
“If we focus on one player, then we’re not seeing the rest of the field,” Forney said. “If they focus on shape and covering for the girl who’s pressuring the ball and getting back into position, then everything falls into place.
“There’s going to be times when a girl like Choate beats you with the ball — she’s good, she’s quick,” Forney continued. “But if we’re playing for each other and with each other, then there’s always someone there to recover.”
As Choate struggled with a swarming defense, both of the Lew-Port top-10 scorers in Section VI were quite active. Sarah Woods scored two goals in the first half, while Sophie Auer had a hand in every goal.
Auer had assists on the first four goals of the game, as Lew-Port led 3-0 halfway through the first half. She also added a goal for herself, but was more excited to assist on Natalie Schuey’s two first-half goals — the sophomore’s first two goals of the season.
“You’re in the crossover game, you want to get as many people involved as you can,” Auer said. “You want to get girls chances who normally don’t get chances. So when they do get those chances going forward, they are more confident and can finish the ball.”
Roy-Hart was overmatched by a team with state championship aspirations and head coach Rich Jennings told his team there was no shame in the final result. The Rams capped perhaps the best season in program history.
They won back-to-back Niagara-Orleans League championships, including winning the league outright for the first time. Roy-Hart also won the Class B2 sectional title in penalty kicks on Saturday, the first sectional crown in program history.
“It’s the difference between a vulture and a hummingbird,” Jennings said. “A vulture flies around and looks for all the dead stuff and the hummingbird looks for the good stuff. We have to focus on the good. We’ve had a lot of great things that have happened this year. We’ve accomplished so much more than any soccer team at Roy-Hart… It sucks to lose, but they played a great year.”
As Roy-Hart’s season comes to an end, Lew-Port will square off with Palmyra-Macedon, which defeated Haverling 2-0 on Tuesday in the overall Section V Class B championship, at 5 p.m. Saturday in Rochester. The Red Raiders are 18-2 and outscored opponents 19-1 in the postseason, led by 20-goal scorers Maya Ikewood (25 goals, 14 assists) and Emma Robinson (22 goals, 8 assists).
The Lancers have been just as steady, beating three league champions in the last three games while outscoring teams 23-2 in sectional play, getting eight goals and seven assists from Woods.
“We’re confident,” Woods said. “All of the teams we’ve played have been great, we just have been working together, playing great. If I were Pal-Mac, I’d be nervous.”
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
