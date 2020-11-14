LEWISTON — The Lady Lancers are back on top in Section VI.
No. 1 seed Lewiston-Porter girls soccer built up a 2-0 halftime lead, before closing things out with a 3-2 win over No. 3 seed Williamsville South (9-5-1) in the Class A-2 championship game, Saturday at Lewiston-Porter High School. The Lady Lancers wrap the 2020 season at 12-2-1, winning their first sectional title since earning co-champion honors with Williamsville East in 2018.
Lew-Port head coach Norm Forney preached patience to his girls, knowing the Billies offense was running through Ashley Krzyznowski and eighth grader Ava Plezia as they played around the box. Forney's assumptions were spot on, as Krzyznowski nearly brought South back with two second-half goals.
Rather than forcing the issue in the midfield, Forney urged the Lady Lancers to move the ball through the inside and outside portions of the field, especially with the amount of attention Sarah Woods saw all game. One of the top playmakers in Section VI, Woods was able to weave through midfield and find her teammates on the edges, leading to Sophie Auer holding the ball up top and getting everybody else involved on the wings.
The theme for many coaches on the day was being thankful to even be in the championship game, and Forney made sure to remind his girls of this.
"I told these girls, every day ... every day after today is a blessing, because we never should've played this season," Forney said. " ... They should've shut us down at the beginning, they could've shut us down in the beginning. They could've shut us down at any time, they could've shut us down this week, and they almost did. Just the fact that we have to embrace and appreciate what we have, and not lament what we lost, and that's been my philosophy all year.
"(It's) everything here from here on is a blessing, we're lucky to have what we have, let's enjoy it, and let's grab it and let's make the most of it."
Leading the offense was Woods who finished with two goals, pushing her season total to 19, as well as Lucia Sanchez with a goal to round out the scoring. Izabella Krecisz assisted on both of Woods' goals, while Elina Kunik partnered with Sanchez on hers.
Woods wasn't used to the amount of space given to her in the open field, but she made sure to cash out on the opportunities. The junior midfielder also made sure to praise Auer for her play and the team's overall defensive performance.
For Woods, being called a sectional champion is something she's pursued since her freshman year. With one last go round alongside this senior class, Woods shared just how hard the team pushed to get to this moment.
Especially knowing how painful things were for teammate Logan Monteleone this summer, as she lost her brother, Mason, in August.
"It means everything. We went into the season saying that we were gonna do this for Mason and the Monteleone family," Woods said. "And you know I think that's what we did. And I'm really proud of everyone because we really, just the whole season, we just worked so hard knowing that we'd want to play for him and their family, for Logan. I think that's what we did."
NW girls soccer gets over the hump for A-1 title
SANBORN — Erin Weir's illustrious career got its proper sendoff.
After a physical, scoreless battle during the first half, No. 2 seed Niagara Wheatfield girls soccer scored two second-half goals to take a 2-0 win over No. 4 seed Hamburg (11-5-2) in the Class A-1 championship game at Niagara Wheatfield High School. After several title game berths in recent years, NW (13-1) has won a Section VI title during head coach Jim Blankenship's second season at the helm.
Seeing both ends of the Lady Falcons' spectrum, the senior co-captain in Weir and eighth grader Marisa Rickard were the difference with their respective goals after the break.
Blankenship said the girls' tenaciousness, will to not quit and relentlessness were all key in getting the win. At halftime, the second-year head man told the group to not let the physicality of the game get in their heads, so they could play their game, pass and move, and make things happen they way they have most of the season.
Securing a Niagara Frontier League title and a Section VI championship this fall, Blankenship spoke on what the 2020 Lady Falcons mean to him.
"To see the get the goals that we set early on in the season ... it's every coach's dream I guess you could say," Blankenship said. "I'm happy for them, I can't be any prouder of than any of them (over) all of them, I mean they all worked hard. Off the bench, starters, practice, it's awesome for them."
Blankenship also shared how proud and happy he was for the senior class. Weir has always been the name to stand out for that class, as the fifth-year varsity member got to close out her career on the right foot.
A two-time All-Western New Yorker, NFL player of the year and a soon-to-be four-time, first team All-NFL pick, Weir was ecstatic about the win and scoring in her final varsity game, but she was even more thankful to even have this opportunity this fall.
Now that her NW soccer career is behind her, Weir was able to reflect on donning the black and red.
"My Wheatfield team, we're not just a team, we're a family," Weir said. "We're with each other on and off the field, we're very supportive and encouraging of each other. And I think that goes a long way. Without the endless encouragement and support from players and our coach, the job wouldn't have gotten done today.
Weir added: " ... I couldn't have asked for a better senior year with an NFL win, with a sectional win. I'm kind of bummed that it can't go any further, but a win is a win and we'll take it to end on a win."
GI boys soccer splits A-1 title with Will. East
WILLIAMSVILLE — The Vikings took on the mighty Flames and the result feels a bit odd.
No. 2 seed Grand Island boys soccer battled for 110 minutes with Class A-1's No. 1 seed Williamsville East (14-0-2), but both schools remained scoreless through two overtimes, finishing with a 0-0 draw to split a share of the A-1 championship at Williamsville East High School.
GI (11-3-2) recorded its second tie of the year, as the program wins its first sectional boys soccer championship since closing out a three-year run in 2017.
Vikings head coach Frank Butcher was unsure of the message to share with the boys, who close the season earning a share of a second title to go along with the 2020 NFL championship. But it was senior co-captain Josh Hunt who summed up the result in its simplest terms.
"Bittersweet," Hunt yelled out in the postgame chat.
Butcher couldn't think of the perfect word in the moment, but he's glad Hunt did. The 0-0 tie put another notch in 2020's belt.
"A weird ending to a weird season," Butcher said. "You want to finish on top, but it's kind of the best of a bad situation, because you don't win but you don't really lose. You're happy for the guys but there's still a little disappointment in the air."
But the COVID season that was put Butcher in perspective. At the beginning of the year, he often told the kids how "lucky" they were to be out on the field, especially with the uncertainty of the other 2020-21 sports seasons. Not being dismayed by a 2-3-1 stretch from Oct. 15-26, Butcher saw the group persevere to close out the season winning four of the last five games.
"Due to some injuries, we had a couple losses in the middle of the year," Butcher said.
"But as we got healthier and healthier, we really dug in and they fought, and everybody worked their tales off for the last half of the season and I can't say enough. Every year, the kids get a little special place in your heart. But these guys really dug deep this year and you know I think they outperformed what the expectation was of them at the beginning of the season, so I'm really super proud of them."
L-P boys soccer drops double-OT heartbreaker in A-2 championship
WILLIAMSVILLE — Hollywood might have trouble writing a more heart-wrenching loss than the one Lew-Port boys soccer suffered.
The No. 2 seed Lancers nearly went a full 110 minutes with Class A-2's No. 1 seed Williamsville South. But a goal by Josh Bird, with seven seconds left in the second overtime, lifted the Billies to a 1-0 win at Williamsville South High School.
"They put together a gritty effort. We didn't have anywhere near the better of the possession," said L-P head coach Rick Sweeney. "We fought, we clawed and we found a way to put ourselves in a spot where we had a look at, at least, coming away with a draw and a piece of the championship."
Sweeney gave credit to South for putting pressure on Lew-Port all game, leading to some turnovers and the advantage in the possession game. As much praise as he wanted to give the Billies (14-1-1), Sweeney was more hurt by seeing his kids so distraught after putting in such a great effort and narrowly falling short.
It's never easy to reconvene after a loss that devastating, especially that type of ending to a 14-4 season. But Sweeney knew he had to use this as a teaching moment by giving them a parting message.
"There were a couple. And one was I don't have anything that's gonna make it hurt less," Sweeney said. "You put an emotional investment into something, for all these years and the past month or so, and when you don't get something you fight and you claw for, it hurts. And on top of that, I wanted to make sure that I know that I'm not (forgetting) that I'm incredibly proud of what they did today, what they've done all season."
Sweeney would be remiss if he did not shout out his senior class, which was a part of bringing Lew-Port two championships — the 2018 A-2 title and last season's NFL championship. It's not something he's sure they'll think about at this time, but he hopes the years to come allows them to look back on what they've accomplished.
"There's a sense of pride, but I think that pride is something that when you get farther down the road, you'll reflect and maybe hold that closer than you do right now," Sweeney said. "They and I. All you feel is hurt."
Wilson girls soccer closes season with B-2 title game loss.
JAMESTOWN — It was not an ideal finish to the 2020 season for the Lakewomen.
In a battle of the Class B-2's top-two seeds, No. 1 seed Southwestern locked down No. 2 seed Wilson, 2-0, to secure the Section VI title on their home field at Southwestern High School. The Lakewomen close out the 2020 season with a record of 8-3-1, as they were also co-champions of the Niagara-Orleans League.
The Lady Trojans (12-4) got their first score on a header from Allison Lundmark just 10 minutes into play, before Brynne Conley closed things out with a goal of her own three minutes into the second half.
Wilson head coach Tom Baia said his girls had some opportunities on corner kicks early on, but the team was unable to generate much offensively. Even as tough as the loss was, Baia was happy this moment even came.
Notching a share of a league title and a sectional championship game berth, all in the midst of a pandemic, Baia was grateful to share this experience with the girls.
"Not that anyone did, but we didn't have much of an offseason, if any," Baia said. "And for the girls to come together, and put together this type of effort and the continuity that we had, I thought was a real credit to them. They had a great year and (I'm) real proud of 'em, they worked hard today right to the end, and we just came up short. Southwestern was just a better team today."
Baia wanted to thank seniors like Kenzie Beyer and Lilly O'Lay — who both wrap up four-year varsity careers — as well as players like Selena Williams, Meg Musall and Maddy Seeley, who were all in their first varsity seasons, with the last two coming over from the volleyball team after it was moved to the spring.
The one thing to look ahead to is the youthful talent the Lakewomen already have on the roster, like ninth graders Leia Cloy and Sara Urban, as well as sophomore Maddie Schultz. Having earned some battle wounds through this season's experience, Baia believes their playing time this year will only benefit Wilson in the future.
"Well I think it's invaluable for the kids to get to that spot, see the type of intensity that happens as you get further on in the season," Baia said. "A few of them, it was their first year, and a few of 'em it was their first year playing a lot of minutes, so it was an invaluable year for all of the underclassmen. And we'll have to keep working hard and hopefully we'll be in the thick of it again next year."
