Lew-Port, Starpoint, Lockport cheer all returning to states

Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Rain. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Morning high of 50F with temps falling to near 35. SW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 18F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.