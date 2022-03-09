BUFFALO — Sometimes it’s as simple as making shots.
Lewiston-Porter had plenty of primo shot attempts in the first half, but only put 23 points on the scoreboard. Once the shots started to fall, it was curtains for Eden in the Section VI Class B championship game Wednesday at Buffalo State College.
The Lancers scored the first 12 points of the second half, connected on five second-half 3-pointers and Sarah Woods clamped down on Jessica Zittel, one of the top scorers in Western New York, to pull away from the Raiders in a 55-42 win.
Lew-Port advances to the Far West Regional, where unbeaten Waterloo — Section V's champion and the top-ranked team in the state — awaits at 5 p.m. Saturday at Rush-Henrietta High School.
“We said at halftime that we felt like we should have been rewarded a little more on the scoreboard,” Lew-Port head coach Dick Lindamer said. “We were up five and we felt like we played good enough to be up 15 against a good team. Sarah Woods gets after it and stays after it. That’s how you win games when you don’t shoot well.”
The first half seems to be Sophie Auer’s warm-up period. After scoring 15 of her 22 points in the Class B-1 title game Sunday, the junior caught fire in the second half yet again.
Auer had four points and one basket in the first 16 minutes, but like she did Sunday, scored the first points of the third quarter. The junior scored seven points in the third, including a layup to cut off an Eden run that trimmed the lead to seven points.
As the Raiders went to a 2-3 zone in the second half, Auer saw creases she could exploit and did so slicing to the hoop. Auer scored 11 of her team-high 15 points in the second half. It snapped a run of three consecutive 20-point games, but she has still scored in double figures in each game this season.
“Once they went to zone, it was just moving the ball and not forcing anything,” Auer said. “But I also saw they had the lane open, I knew I could drive and score that basket.”
With Auer off to a slow start, Woods took over the top scoring role in the first half, netting eight of her 10 points prior to halftime. Woods focused more on defense in the second half, holding Zittel — Section VI’s No. 5 scorer at 21.7 points per game — to two points, seven total for the game.
Lew-Port (21-3) still needed a second scoring option and Lucia Sanchez came ready to shoot. The senior entered the game fifth on the team in total points, but ranked fourth in the Niagara Frontier League with 32 3-pointers.
Sanchez found herself open on the perimeter often and she was not hesitant. She tied a season-best with four 3-pointers, with three coming in the second half. Her 14 points marked the third time in four games she has reached double-digits after having three such performances in the first 20 games of the season.
“I knew they had bigger girls, so in order for me to score, I was going to have to get hot from the 3-point line,” Sanchez said. “... Whether it’s me or one of my teammates, we get really hyped for each other when we hit outside shots. It just kind of pushes our momentum and keeps us going.”
Maggie Zittel led Eden (19-5) with 13 points, while Ashley Ballou had 10.
