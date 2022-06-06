Lew-Port's Randazzo places top 10 at states golf

Rocco Randazzo spent much of his last two days flirting with a state championship.
The Lewiston-Porter junior got within three strokes of the lead Monday during the final round of the NYSPHSAA Boys Golf Championships, which were played on the Mark Twain Golf Course in Elmira.
A handful of “bad bogeys” and one club decision he’d like back dropped him from 3-under to a 4-over-par 148 for the 36-hole tournament. He still finished tied for ninth, the first local to place in the top 10 since at least 2006. Lockport’s Kevin Crawford won the title in 2002, and NYSPHSAA does not have full scores posted for tournaments prior to 2007.
Randazzo entered the championships feeling great about his game, having won the Niagara Frontier League championship in the fall and the Section VI title by three strokes May 18 at Diamond Hawk Golf Course. He carded a 1-under 35 over his final nine holes in cold, wet and windy conditions to pull away from the field.
He also wasn’t quite sure what the rest of New York had to offer, with the last two state championships canceled due to COVID-19. Playing a new course — he had not seen Twain before practice rounds Friday and Saturday — Randazzo hoped to hang around par and see where that landed him.
He shot a 1-under 71 in Sunday’s first round, which was tied for fifth, five strokes back of eventual champion Thomas Finn (Locust Valley). It was one of just nine under-par rounds carded by the field over two days.
“I felt good,” Randazzo said of his first round. “I knew I left a couple shots out there. I didn’t start great but I kind of picked it up later. Had a couple bad bogeys, then a bunch of birdies to counteract it.”
Randazzo opened Monday 2-under through four holes, pulling within three of Finn. But those bogeys got the best of him, including a three-putt on the par-5 5th. He bogeyed holes 6, 8 and 9 as well, but battled back with birdies on 11 and 12 to pull even for the round. The big blow came later, when he picked the wrong club on an approach, had to chip down onto a sloping green and ended up with a triple.
Despite the finish, Randazzo is encouraged by what he can take out of the tournament.
“I feel like I learned a lot this weekend,” he said. “The couple mistakes I made, I can fix those really easily and have a better mental game.”
Monday may have been the end of Randazzo’s high school season, but it’s just the beginning of a full summer of golf. Upcoming tournaments include the International Junior Masters as well as events in the American Junior Golf Association, Hurricane Junior Golf Tour and Buffalo District Golf Association. He’ll also attempt to qualify again for the Porter Cup after making the field last summer.
He’ll then have a final season at Lew-Port to defend his league and VI titles and push again for a state crown.
