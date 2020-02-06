LHS sophomore Anderson spins perfection

NIAGARA FALLS — Three hundred.
The number can mean a variety of different things, but for bowlers out there it means only one thing: perfection.
Thursday evening, Lockport sophomore Peyton Anderson accomplished what every bowler dreams of by rolling a perfect 300 versus Niagara Falls at the lanes of Bowl-O-Drome.
For those who don’t know, a 300 requires the bowler to nail 12 consecutive strikes, a feat difficult to accomplish for any bowler of any level.
Anderson said he’d been waiting on a perfect game for a while, and his previous high game was a 268.
“It was very difficult. It’s taken me five years of bowling,” Anderson said. “You really just have to put the ball in the same spot every time, get the carry; it’s just very difficult to get a 300 game.”
The 13th and final strike was reminiscent to a professional bowling scene on TV, as the crowd — both Niagara Falls and Lockport fans — erupted with a cheer as the last pin fell. Anderson’s teammates stormed him to congratulate him in the meantime.
Lockport’s Peyton Anderson just rolled a 300 here at Bowl-O-Drome. @GNN_Sports_ pic.twitter.com/9Xx8svsN8B— David Yarger (@YagaBomb24) February 6, 2020
“It was crazy. My head was pounding, my chest was pounding, I could barely even see. I just threw the ball and got the carry. It was just amazing. The whole world just stopped,” Anderson said .
The 300 was the start of a big night, not just for Anderson but for the Lockport boys bowling team. In three games, Anderson rolled 300-184-231 for a high series of 715. With the sophomore’s efforts and some help from his teammates, the Lions upset the Wolverines to hand them their first loss of the season, 4-3.
The NF boys (13-1) still won the NFL title, as did the girls, who clinched an unbeaten regular season (14-0) with a win Thursday.
The Lions finished 11-3 during the regular season and turn their sights towards the Section VI tournament next Wednesday at Airport Lanes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.