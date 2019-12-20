PENDLETON — Family time is so important as the holidays approach, even if that means being on opposing sidelines.
Starpoint boys basketball hosted Bishop Timon on Friday night, and the Tigers took down the Spartans, 74-50. Starpoint (2-6) took this one on the chin, as it has been working through a smattering of injuries.
The Tigers (5-3) were scorching hot from downtown, connecting on 12 made 3-pointers on the night. Timon’s offense was sparked by Jamyier Patton’s (four 3-pointers) and Kevin Thompson’s (three 3-pointers) 21-points outings. Starpoint had a trio of double-digit scorers, starting with Clevester “CJ” Bradley’s 17. Joe Dell’Oso added 14 points of his own, followed by Sam Walters’ 11 (three 3-pointers).
One of the most intriguing pieces of this game was that it pitted new Starpoint head coach Gil Licata and his daughter/assistant coach, Grace, against Gil’s son, Joe, who is Timon’s head coach. The Licata family is as close as they come, and Friday night’s game was just a traditional piece in their family’s puzzle.
“We’ve shared a lot of things. We’ve shared a lot of like basketball games and experiences,” said Grace, who played collegiately for Buffalo State after her varsity tenure at Williamsville South. “From experience, my whole career — in high school and in college — I always had my dad ... he always kept the book on our games, every single game. And I always had my brother in the front row of a game. And same with my brother played in college for (University at Buffalo) football, and even in high school all the sports he played, we were always there.
“So we always share experiences, we’re always there to support each other. So this was definitely special, but we’re kind of used to it.”
Joe, who is the Bulls’ all-time passing yards and touchdown leader, mentioned how it was a different dynamic being on two different sides. He said it was cool, but also different, because he’s never rooted against any of his sisters or either of his parents before. What was most special for him though is seeing his father get back into coaching, after his hiatus from the sideline to focus on watching his kids delve into the sports world.
Basketball has always been part of the family’s connection, with all four of the Licata kids growing up on the courts. Being back in the coaching world has been a treat for Gil, especially having Grace alongside him.
“Gracie has a doctorate in basketball. She was a four-year starter in high school and she was a four-year starter at Buffalo State,” Gil said. “And she was the captain of the team, so she comes with a lot of knowledge. And it’s amazing how much she can relate to these kids and they really respect her and I really enjoy seeing that.”
One of those kids is Bradley, who is trying to keep the team afloat as they await the returns of Dexter Brooks and Aidan Davis, the latter being limited to just three games thus far. Brooks is putting up stellar numbers this season (16.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists per game), but has been sidelined with a recent hip injury. Talking with the junior team captain, he expects to come back for the Spartans’ next game on Dec. 30 against Niagara Wheatfield.
With two top guys like Davis and Brooks out, Bradley feels the need to take more onus in terms of handling the offensive load, particularly on the block in the post. But once the team gets fully loaded, the senior forward has big expectations for what the Spartans can bring to the table. “I think we can win every game by like 20,” he said, as long as they crash the boards the way he knows he and his teammates can.
To regain the confidence Starpoint had in wins over Wilson and JFK, Bradley believes the team needs to turn things up a notch, all the way around.
“I think we just need to work harder, push each other in practice, and then just keep it going on the bench too,” Bradley said. “Because that’s where all our energy comes from: the bench.”
For Starpoint’s new head man, Licata knows his team has had to adjust to players like Brooks and Davis being out, as well as Joe Carslon just coming back from a shoulder injury suffered during football season. He doesn’t want to make excuses, but once the team is healthy, he expects them to make up for their recent slide over the last four games.
Until then, he expects the boys to do one specific thing.
“We’re gonna keep on working. We’re gonna be back here (Saturday) 10 o’clock, working,” Licata said. “Real simple, just keep on working.”
