MIDDLEPORT — From this point on, the Niagara-Orleans League is Wilson girls soccer’s to lose.
It was another dominant showing for the Lakewomen, as they cruised to a 3-0 win over N-O rival Royalton-Hartland in a road match Tuesday. Wilson (5-0 N-O) outmatched the league’s only other unbeaten squad, as it’s reached the halfway point of the schedule unscathed.
The Lakewomen hit their magic number of three once again They’ve netted at least that many goals in every game this season, averaging four a contest. Wilson was able to jump on Roy-Hart (4-1 N-O) early, taking a 1-0 lead less than a minute in on a Leia Cloy goal.
Cloy has been on it all year, as Wilson’s leading scorer has seven goals and is on a five-game scoring streak. Wilson also saw another big showing from keeper Isabella Lemke, who’s posted shutouts in three of five outings.
From there, though, team co-captain Lilly O’Lay decided to take over. The senior would score on an entry play with 4:30 remaining in the first half before she closed things out with another score with just under 13 minutes left and the Wilson offense was swarming Lady Rams goalie Rileigh McCabe.
O’Lay thought her first goal was great, but she was more impressed with the second.
“Probably the last one (was my favorite). I would say that we had a 2-0 lead, but they always say that that’s the worst lead to have in a game,” O’Lay said. “And I thought when I scored that one it just really brought the whole game together at the end and I knew that we were gonna finish strong.”
O’Lay said the win was “extremely important” seeing as Wilson has defeated all five opponents it will play again in the second half of the year. The hope is that the Lakewomen can keep up their dominant pace with the season hitting the turnaround point of the schedule. Over the first half, Wilson posted a 20-3 scoring margin.
With a run to a league title in reach, O’Lay knows what the Lakewomen need to keep things rolling.
“Just positivity, honestly. Girls struggle with being really positive on the field because that’s just how girls are,” said O’Lay, whose Wilson squad looks to regain the N-O girls soccer title after a four-year run from 2012-15. “And we just need to make sure that we keep it positive and ... we’ll have fun out there.”
Wilson head coach Thomas Baia thinks his girls have gotten better every game and that their conditioning is hitting midseason form. And against an opponent as tough as R-H, Baia believes that Tuesday’s win was the Lakewomen’s best showing this fall.
“We knew Roy-Hart was gonna be a tough test and they were. They have a lot of good players,” Baia said. “You know, their program over the last four or five years since Rich (Jennings) has taken over has greatly improved, and we knew they were gonna be a tough opponent. And we struck early, which helped, and just kept playing hard and we were patient. And Lilly took over the game at some point there.”
Whether it’s girls or boys sports, Baia knows how important chemistry is to any roster. He said his group’s togetherness has been key to the 5-0 start.
“The cohesiveness of the team is important. And I think these girls have played together for a long time,” Baia said. “They’re very cohesive, they get along on and off the field. They hang out together, and I think that’s been key. Especially with this kind of crazy season where we started late and so on. I’m proud of the girls for the way they’ve come together.”
Jennings lauded Wilson for how aggressive it played and how it seemed a step ahead, whether it was being in the right spots with passes and shots or recovering 50-50 balls. Jennings added that R-H came out “flat,” leading to the Lakewomen taking advantage.
On Wilson’s first goal, Jennings said several of players admitted to slipping in the mud, allowing Cloy a free look at the net.
“You can’t play another undefeated team and have your weakest game,” said Jennings, whose Lady Rams look to compete for consecutive league titles for the first time this century. “... It’s part of the game. Sometimes the ball bounces your way, sometimes it doesn’t. We just didn’t put our best foot forward.”
Roy-Hart may be coming off a tough loss, but it was undefeated heading in for a reason. Jennings will remind the team of this as the Lady Rams look to bounce back with half a season left.
“Our girls are strong. They’re resilient. And one of the things we talked about after the game, I said, ‘It’s OK to shed some tears tonight, but tomorrow begins redemption,’” Jennings said. “And the league is still not out of our reach and I think, I truly believe our girls can fight back from something like this, learn from loss. And we play Akron on Thursday, that’s another good team, we play Albion on Saturday, that’s another good team. But I believe in our girls.
“I believe that they play good soccer and that if they come ready to play, that we’re a tough team to play against. So you saw that in the second half, we just didn’t see much of it in the first half.”
Roy-Hart gets back to it 4:30 p.m. Thursday when it visits Akron, while Wilson hosts Barker the same time and date.
Follow sports reporter Khari Demos on Twitter @riri_demos. Also, be sure to listen to the GNN Sports Podcast, on Spotify, Anchor, Apple Podcasts and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.