The high school boys swimmings season is upon us, and Lockport welcomed the new year hosting its Sprint Invitational on Saturday.
Visiting Canisius won the team portion of the event with a dominant 496 points. The host Lions were second at 313 while Niagara Wheatfield finished fifth and Newfane placed sixth.
Lockport got three individual wins, from Aidan Morgan in the 100-yard freestyle (49.65), Luke Menges in the 50 butterfly (25.16) and Drew Kauffman in the 50 backstroke (27.04). The trio also helped the Lions win the 200 free relay (1:35.07), along with Logan Ramos.
Paul Wissel scored a pair of wins for the Falcons, taking the 100 individual medley (56.22) and the 50 breaststroke (28.67).
Canisius was led by double-winner Peter Peyser (50 free, 22.96; 25 free, 10.59).
St. Joe's placed third while Kenmore was fourth.
INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
After more than 600 days due to COVID-19, indoor track and field returned to Section VI over the weekend with three rounds of divisional duals at Houghton College.
Lockport swept the high jumps, with Kelly Weidel clearing 4 feet, 6 inches on the girls side and Shawn Sanford 5-6 on the boys. Lexi Trautwein won girls pole vault by clearing the 7-foot bar while Delanie Gill took second.
Austin Zimmerman doubled up with second-place finishes in boys high jump and triple jump. Lily Schulz also placed second in the girls 1,500-meter run.
Camryn Schiavitti (triple jump) and Nassir Fountaine (55-meter dash) added third-place finishes.
