LOCKPORT — There's a feeling of newness going on with Lockport football.
Although Lions head coach Trait Smith has been working in the program for 24 years, after his playing days in the blue and gold, Smith is adjusting to being out on the field practicing in the spring. But the alternative of being stashed away in lockdown like the past year, the veteran head man is thankful he's able to work with the kids once again.
"I mean listen to it, it's a great feeling to come out here and hear the kids cracking pads, having fun, (building) camaraderie" Smith said after the team's Monday afternoon practice. "The last year it's been in my house, in my garage and in my backyard, Google Meet and that's it. Real life is what I'm here for, we don't do it for the pay. It's a year-round job, I love my kids. Having them here with me, I don't even care if we play games, just having them and working with them and listening to them have fun, that's what it's all about."
Smith's main focus will be seeing his new coordinators get locked into their roles on both sides of the ball, as the Lions jump down from Class AA to Class A1. Marcus Wyche takes over at defensive coordinator to work alongside Smith, as the former Barker/Royalton-Hartland head coach returns to the Lions after a prior stint as an assistant. Brandon Bratek is up from the JV as the new offensive coordinator, taking over for Danny Barrancotta after nearly a decade in the program.
Lockport's coaching staff will also include Robert Stutewe, Greg Wilson, Anthony Ventura, Matt Harrington and Bill Morello.
Smith is excited to work with a talented group of skill players offensively. Collin Thompson will be working inside and outside the slot as a movement guy with his track background, as well as Ricky Maye coming back in the backfield after averaging 7.4 yards per carry as a junior.
After averaging 17.3 yards per catch in 2019, Julius Williams will be back outside as well and should be making plays for sophomore quarterback Jason Green Jr. The 6-foot, 150-pound signal caller was able to learn under Nick Cascia as a freshman, while the former was setting several Lions passing records.
"From last year watching Nick it helped a lot. Getting everybody up and helping everybody out is gonna help a lot," Green said. " ... They're doing great. We've just gotta keep working and help everybody get better."
Green said the ultimate goal for the spring is "to do the best that we can and have more than five games," alluding to Lockport's five-game regular season slate.
Smith has seen this spring season not only bring out the best in himself, but it's also peaking interest from other kids in sports that conflicted with football in years past.
"It's just a great group of kids, that's why we do it, it's hanging out with the kids," Smith said. "I'm 58 years old, they make me feel like I'm 21 and back playing again myself. Great kids (and) now this year with the new pandemic, I've got new kids, soccer players."
The Molinaro brothers, Mike and Anthony, are now set for the gridiron after years of handling the pitch with soccer. Mike will cap his senior year starting on the offensive line, while serving in the place kicker role and following in the footsteps of former Lockport soccer/football player Anthony Haak.
Smith would be remiss if he did not mention Brian Hillman and Justice Johnson up front in the trenches. The Lockport head man also made sure to note the return of Devin Powell-Wiley at linebacker, who Smith said has taken "a huge leadership role," vocally keeping the guys in check.
"I couldn't wait to get back out here. Being back with my brothers, just being able to go put on a show and be with my brothers again is a blessing," Powell-Wiley said. " ... It's just a blessing, you've gotta thank God every day to be out here. Because nothing's promised, especially the next day's not promised, so you've just gotta go out and play like it's your last time."
Maye is back on the football field after spending time making a name for himself with the Lions soccer team in the fall. The senior hopes "to bring energy, bring a positive attitude," keep the young guys up to speed as a leader on the squad and "try to keep their heads up."
Lockport's first task in doing so will be against Niagara Frontier League rival Grand Island in the Lions' return to Class A1.
"It was a good first week of practice actually, we had the whole team come back out," Maye said. " ... Grand Island this week, we've gotta work hard, they're a big powerhouse. We've just gotta have good defense and be able to make plays on offense, that's really all it is."
The Lions visit the Vikings 7 p.m. today at GI.
