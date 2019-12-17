LOCKPORT — The Lions den has seen some highs and some lows thus far.
Lockport (2-3, 1-1) is preparing to take on Niagara Frontier League rival Kenmore West tonight. This game could be crucial to both programs' postseason seeding, with teams like Niagara Falls, North Tonawanda and CSAT getting off to fast starts.
The Lions have had high times; blowing out a tough Starpoint team and picking up a league win over Niagara-Wheatfield were big. But three blowout losses to Niagara Falls, Lancaster and Newfane seem to offset their best performances.
In terms of progression, head coach Dave Gilson thinks his team is still "getting there" and that things are still "a work in progress." His main focus is to see the team continuing to get better, day in and day out.
Gilson and the Lions are just now getting adjusted to life without Malik Brooks and Torree Cheatham, who both graduated in June. Brooks and Cheatham were respective third team and honorable mention All-Western New York selections last season, combining to score over 2,000 points together in their' careers.
"I told 'em earlier, that was probably 95% of our scoring last year," Gilson said of duo that helped the Lions reach Buff State for the first time since 2014. "Those were our guys that we went to and now these other guys have gotta realize it's their turn. And like we've talked about every year, I mean I don't think we truly have a 30-point, 20-point scorer on this team, consistently. But if we can get all five starters in double digits, 10-12 points, that's where we need to be, if we can get our defense to start working."
Gilson also wants to see how his players can grow when it comes to handling situations with their backs against the wall.
"I keep telling them it's adversity. They've gotta be able to fight through it and, right now, I don't think we've got that where we need to be," Gilson said. "When the chips are down, sometimes I think they just kind of shut down a little bit. They've gotta be able to fight through it and ... alls we can do is tell 'em, and try to get 'em through it, and get some close games and let 'em win those close games, and I think they'll understand that."
Two of Gilson's senior leaders have been Ceion McDowell and Anthony Haak. They talked about the "bumps in the road" early on and how they're growing to become more of a "family." It has been a new path having to live without Brooks and Cheatham in the backcourt, but this new tandem is excited to be next up.
"We're still getting to learn each other's games but we gon' clean it up soon and get some W's," McDowell said.
"It's different losing guys that score 20 points-plus a game," Haak said. "But everybody's gotta (come into) their role and everybody's gotta know what their job is on the basketball court to really get things going."
McDowell hangs his hat on the defensive end and getting his teammates involved offensively, and he takes pride in being one of the leaders of the team. Whether it's rebounds, steals or blocks, Haak is looking to outwork anyone on the court. He also feels his leadership alongside McDowell is key, since they have an on-court chemistry dating back to their days as fifth-grade basketball players.
McDowell is just looking to get some more W's and help "put Lockport on the map" by season's end. Haak also wants to see the season take an uptick with similar results to the Starpoint and Wheatfield games.
"As much growth as we had, we had a rocky start so far. Each game, as long as we can keep progressing, keep getting better," Haak said. " ... We have a very young team, you could say, with about 10 guys, 11 guys, all juniors, and a JV team coming up that's got a lot of sophomores and freshmen. So as much time as they have together, try to build them up, get more team chemistry and just keep going and getting better, and like Ceion said, keep getting those W's."
