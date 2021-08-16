Local hoopers thrilled to cap summer workouts after chaotic year

SANBORN — Jamel Johnson Jr. drove to his right and was met by a swarm of Niagara Falls defenders.
No foul was called, but it did not matter. He was just happy to be back on the court.
After playing varsity as a freshman for Royalton-Hartland, he was poised for a breakout season, but the junior-to-be missed all of last winter due to COVID-19 precautions. Johnson was disappointed not to be on the court with his friends, but if it meant keeping his family safe, that was sufficient.
Although COVID-19 remains a threat, high schools across the area were able to complete a summer-filled basketball slate, returning to a bit of normalcy for coaches and players like Johnson.
In fact, boys programs like Roy-Hart, Niagara Falls and Niagara Wheatfield wrapped up the summer at the inaugural Niagara County Community College Shootout on Sunday, while girls programs like Lewiston-Porter competed Saturday.
“I was already in shape because I was working out at home, but getting back in the gym, touching a ball again and playing with the guys felt good,” Johnson said. “... It taught me to appreciate the game more, because you never know if the last time you’re going to play is off of injury, personal reasons, health reasons — it taught me to appreciate the game and I’m very grateful.”
With Johnson back in the lineup, along with leading scorer Aiden Petrie (15.5 points per game), the Rams are eyeing their first Niagara-Orleans League championship since 1953 after falling in the Class B3 championship to Fredonia last year.
In preparation, Roy-Hart has gone to a variety of tournaments, summer leagues and scrimmages, while players also traveled to local outdoor courts to play before being allowed to officially return to sanctioned practices.
“We always put a high priority on the summer and offseason,” Roy-Hart head coach Joe Pawlak said. “It’s things like bonding, too. We had no contact with each other. Guys are (now) going out to dinner with each other, spending time with each other and that’s huge for team bonding. The stuff off the court is just as important, if not more so.”
Playing catch-up
While Lew-Port found itself in the same position as every other program during the pandemic, girls head coach Dick Lindamer and his assistants were able to host individual workouts to improve throughout the year, while players also began turning to the weight room when gym time was unavailable.
Still, Lindamer noticed a gap between defensive prowess and offensive precision during last year’s abbreviated season. Many of his girls played AAU and travel basketball this summer, but the team workouts and tournaments were used to establish roles and work on playing together offensively.
“You could tell teams didn’t get a lot of five-on-five time together,” Lindamer said. “Everybody knows that we run and we press, but we also have to be able to execute in our half-court game. When we’ve gotten together that has been our focus and it will continue to be as we prepare for the season.”
Second-year Niagara Falls boys coach Carlos Bradberry also used the summer to establish an offensive system. The Wolverines managed to capture the Section VI Class AA championship last season behind a core of experienced players and the 24.2 points per game from Bradberry's son, Jalen, who is one of six seniors lost to graduation.
Still, without summer workouts in 2020 and a limited season, the elder Bradberry felt he never got a true chance to implement his system. He said Niagara Falls was still adding sets midway through the season.
With an injection of normalcy into workouts, Bradberry has viewed this summer as a clean slate and an opportunity to truly take hold of a program that will feature 6-foot-3 Dominic McKenzie, who averaged 13.4 points as a sophomore.
“We are going to have a lot of bodies and a lot of them are similar,” Bradberry said. “Aside from one or two, I’m not sure we have many guys that stick out. So it’s going to be about figuring out who fits best for the system and it’s a great chance for these young guys to earn minutes because nobody’s promised anything.”
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
