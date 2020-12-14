Local HS coaches weigh in on lack of winter season

As COVID-19 cases have risen all throughout New York State in recent weeks, it was no surprise once the New York State Public High School Athletic Association cancelled its winter championships this past Friday, as well as postponing all high-risk sports until state officials grant authorization of them.
The winter season has four high-risk sports in Section VI: basketball, wrestling, ice hockey and cheerleading.
One coach directly affected is Lewiston-Porter boys basketball’s Matt Bradshaw, who would be leading a talented roster including Ohio State commit Roddy Gayle Jr. and returnees Jalen Duff, Mehki Starks and Bobby Beilein.
Bradshaw shared how being in the dark on everything has brought skepticism as to whether the 2020-21 season will be played. The Lancers’ head coach is encouraged to see the coronavirus vaccine has made its way to New York State, but with uncertainty as to how quickly things it will progress, Bradshaw’s not sure if it’ll take hold in time to help.
But one positive development Bradshaw noted was Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s briefing from this past weekend, which discussed sources of exposure spanning September to November. Education employees came in at 1.5%, sports were at 1.04%, high school students were listed at .46% and gyms rounded it out at .06%.
By comparison, household and social gatherings were listed as the top source of spread at 73.84%. Bradshaw hopes this is taken into consideration once the high-risk sports are reassessed.
Bradshaw was not surprised by NYSPHSAA’s decision, more indifferent. He’s not thrilled by it, but he understands what must be done to protect everyone’s health.
“You know I’d like to think that those people in those offices are doing what’s best for the kids, and I think they are,” Bradshaw said.
“ ... I wouldn’t like to think that they’re leading the kids on knowing that they’re going to cancel eventually. I think they’re holding onto hope just like I am, that we can get through this ... December, mid-January influx or increase in cases, and then maybe we start going back down.”
Bradshaw said he’d be happy if the Lancers even got to play a Niagara Frontier League-only schedule, or if it comes to it, an independent schedule of Section VI schools willing to play. He’s not ruling out any options, as COVID is affecting individual student-athletes, coaches and families in different fashions.
One idea Bradshaw constructed was having a season-closing NFL tournament, similar to those used at the college level. If teams are unable to play the same number regular season games, as well as the possibility of the sectional playoffs being cut down, Bradshaw suggested a seeded tournament, which could be a nice change to what’s been a topsy-turvy timeframe since March.
Following along with the safety protocols, Bradshaw has had his L-P hoopers coming in for individual workouts, even taking excessive precautions when it comes to sanitization. He’s thankful that Lew-Port superintendent Paul Casseri has been a so helpful throughout the process, giving the Lancers a safe place to train until there’s a word on the season.
Bradshaw believes giving themselves a chance is half the battle.
“The first place to start is with yourself and being responsible and doing what they ask you to do,” Bradshaw said.
“And if we see these numbers start going down, then I’ll be even more hopeful. But as long as these numbers keep going back up, and you’re seeing the hospital rates go way up, I get a little more pessimistic about a season. ... In the long run, though, if we’re not playing because the numbers are high and things like that, I certainly don’t want to put these kids in jeopardy.”
Over in the Erie County Interscholastic Conference, Starpoint wrestling coach Steve Hart also feels out in the dark, especially as to what the plan is moving forward. Just since September, the start of the winter season has gone from Nov. 16 to Nov. 30, to Dec. 14, and now Jan. 4.
All this movement has been frustrating for Hart, who will bring back a roster including Section VI Class A champions CJ Uptegrove and Gage LaPlante, who also won a Section VI overall championship last season as an eighth grader. One thing the Spartans head man finds “intriguing” is that a neighboring state like Pennsylvania competed in all fall sports and is slated to do so with its winter season once it returns from a hiatus slated for Dec. 12 to Jan. 4.
For comparison, Pennsylvania’s highest number of reported new cases for a single day in October was 2,499 on Oct. 30, while NYS’s was 2,497 on Oct. 29.
Similarly to Bradshaw, Hart also pointed out Gov. Cuomo’s findings on the top sources of spread. It adds to why he is losing patience, as high-risk winter sports now seem lightyears away.
“To me, it’s upsetting that they’re saying one thing but doing another. They’re not giving these student-athletes a chance,” Hart said.
“And I get it. I’m sure that all of the top-level administrators, they’re worried about getting the students into classrooms full-time and sports are secondary. But it’s proven that interscholastic sports (are) a huge part of a school district’s culture. It’s a huge part of these students’ lives. I mean how many seniors every year graduate just because they wanted to play their sport? They really weren’t interested in school and they ended up getting a diploma because they wanted to compete in their sports that they love.”
Hart would like to see some new pieces implemented, like a coaches task force, seeing as NYSPHSAA’s task force is made up of staff, superintendents, athletic directors, principals, section executive directors and athletic trainers with the goal of analyzing “rules for each sport it sponsors to determine additional safety guidelines to minimize risk.”
Hart also believes it’d be best setting end dates for the 2020-21 seasons first and working from there, rather than dealing with several postponements again. Hart suggested the end of the true spring season ending June 30, then working back six weeks each from there.
That would mean the end of the fall sports season II — including football, volleyball and cheerleading — would wrap the weekend of May 22 following the end of a winter season that would cease the weekend of April 10. This accounts for the fall sports season II and true spring season following suit with the winter season and nixing regional and state competition.
One saving grace has been the Starpoint brass, as Hart made sure to laud athletic director Vinny Dell’Oso and others for their leadership throughout this process.
“Our AD at Starpoint and school administration has done a nice job with communication,” Hart said. “And allowing coaches and athletes to do what they can, following all of the proper COVID-19 protocols.”
