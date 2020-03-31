When life throws a global pandemic your way, you make the best of it.
As the world's sports landscape continues to be impacted by the coronavirus crisis, local student athletes have been doing their best to take advantage of their time off. Schools may be closed until further notice, but that hasn't stopped the kids from getting some work in.
Antwain Gandy-Benavides Jr. had hoped to bring the winning pedigree he experienced with Canisius football back to his hometown Niagara Falls High School after helping the Crusaders nab another Catholic state title last fall. Before the outbreak, he would get in as much individual work in as he could, eventually bringing teammates like quarterback Justin Humphrey-Goldsmith along.
But once the threat of the virus began to grow, it threw a wrench in Gandy-Benavides' plans. Instead of looking at it as an obstacle, however, the junior made a point to sharpen his tools as a skilled position player.
"Unfortunately we have to stay in the house, but it's been looking pretty nice out," Gandy-Benavides said. "So it's kind of tempting. I just try to go outside and practice on myself too. Just getting other guys in and it's just really just trying to be the best."
Gandy-Benavides was able to bring teammates Isaiah Reed and Elshaddai Ashley along to the Wolverines' home turf for some training work. As the trio adhered to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendation to limit all social gatherings to 10 people or less, they worked footwork on the ladder, speed and agility drills, as well as using cones to work on drops and breaks.
Aside from school and being around his new teammates in the Buffalo Bills' offseason 7-on-7 passing league, one aspect Gandy-Benavides has missed is not being able to give back with his community service. He has been picking up trash around the Cataract City for some time now, often going for hours at a time.
"Man I love serving my community. Each day, I do my best to give back to this community," Gandy-Benavides said via text message. " ... I try to do it often, but lately with the virus going on it has been a set back."
Some of our local student athletes have posted videos on Twitter using their home gyms, like Gandy-Benavides' former Canisius teammate and Niagara Falls native Joseph Dixon. Lewiston-Porter boys basketball's Jalen Duff has also made great use of his father's at-home gym in this time of social distancing.
"We've got a garage with weights because my dad (William) used to work out back there," Duff said. "He just had (weights) left over, so we just work out every day."
The first team All-Niagara Frontier League point guard is also looking forward to more consistent weather, as he'll be able to get shots up in his driveway as the spring weather blooms. Duff has even had teammate and reigning two-time NFL Player of the Year Roddy Gayle Jr. joining him in the home gym, as the star Lancers look to gain an edge with most fitness facilities closing throughout the country.
Although Duff will be able to work out in his abode, the freshman guard will be affected most in navigating the AAU circuit. With everything closed, Duff hasn't been able to try out for some of New York State's elite travel programs, like Albany's City Rocks or New York City's We Run As 1.
"I was gonna try to get on some teams but it can't happen this year," Duff said. "So we'll try again next year once this virus is gone."
On a grander scale, Grand Island athletic director Jon Roth confirmed that the NFL had rescheduled its spring sports meeting initially slated for Tuesday to the week of April 13.
He said spring sports will be on pause until at least April 25. Add that to the NYSPHSAA announcing last week that spring championships would be reassessed on or before April 27, as well as President Trump extending the federal social distancing guidelines to April 30, and the hope for a spring sports season continues to dim.
